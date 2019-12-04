Artists United Find Lost of Art of Kindness, Share It, Says Celtic Echoes

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Celtic Echoes Creations by Chelley Press Release

50 artists, crafters, makers, authors, farmers in Louisville are gathering to share their work and raise finds and awareness of the local nonprofits they love in a free community building event.

Louisville, KY, December 04, 2019



- Free Family-friendly Community-building event. Shopping. Photo ops. Portraits. Face painting. Full menu and bar plus chili and hot cocoa. Local authors’ book signing. Meet the artists. Indoors and Out with cozy fire pit and patio heaters on pet-friendly patio. Free drawings to win artists’ works.



- Contagious holiday spirit of kindness, warmth, connection, creativity, giving.



More than forty Kentucky artists, crafters, makers, farmers, and authors unite with co-hosts Chef Andrea Estes of Twenty-first Amendment tavern and artist Chelley M. McMahon of Celtic Echoes Studios in bringing kindness and community spirit while sharing their talents in a unique shopping event in Germantown that promises to be fun for all ages. Categories include glass, wood, pottery, metals, photography, prints, paintings, portraits, jewelry and accessories, textiles, consumables, holiday items, gift baskets, and books, with items in all price ranges.



Participating artist Daniel Smith of Berea said, “Kindness is not a dying art, and at the Art of Kindness Holiday Handmade Arts and Crafts Show, artists are gathering to invite you to leave your mark upon the canvas of kindness.”



This free family-friendly inaugural event happens Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11am-5pm at 21st Amendment Tavern 1481 S South St in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood on the same block as Germantown icons Oscar’s Hardware and the Dairy Del. Plentiful free parking and on the TARC line. In addition to great shopping, guests can enjoy Chef Andrea’s holiday chili and hot cocoa plus her full menu of handcrafted locally sourced eats, cocktails, beers. Two photo back drops make great spots to create family holiday photos or snap a pic with Grinch or the Christmas Werewolf. Face painting while supplies last. Live portrait artists. Free drawings for artists’ work throughout the day. Local authors gather in the Radio Room to sign their works that will be for sale. The large Marquee Room and Storytellers’ Room indoors and Creative Courtyard and Welcoming Row outdoors will host dozens of artists, hoping to found a new tradition of creativity and kindness. Guests are invited to sip, shop, and dine while making new holiday memories and catching the spirit of the season.



To make an even bigger impact in the community, the artists will all be participating in the AOK Kindness Games, choosing a nonprofit to promote at their booth for the day, whichever organization is near and dear to their hearts. Guests can leave a donation in the jar at the artist’s booth for whichever charities they choose. Whichever nonprofit has the most donations at the end of the show will win an extra $100 donation from Art of Kindness in this friendly competition.



Participating lampwork glass artist Donna Bell Miller of Louisville said, “Kindness is contagious. When I share with guests about the charity I love, Beads of Courage, everyone wants to help these children who are going through such difficult medical procedures as they face serious health challenges with true bravery. Our kindness and desire to help can connect us.”



Gandhi told us to, “Be the change we want to see in the world.” At Art of Kindness, guests can answer the invitation to Be Kindness In The World. Purchasing from local artists supports them in continuing to share their talents with the world. Shopping local keeps dollars in this community. Guests can learn about nonprofits they may not have heard of before and how to help. Knocking out that gift giving list, helping others, making new memories with multiple fun selfie photo ops, face painting, and live portrait artists, meeting the creative authors, artists, crafters, makers, and farmers face-to- face, entering to win artists’ works, all while enjoying local food and great cocktails or craft beers and connecting with neighbors is what Art of Kindness Holiday Handmade Arts and Crafts Show is all about.



Celtic Echoes Creations Studio in Germantown Artist, Chelley M. McMahon.co-hosts this show in her mission of building peace and community while promoting arts education, especially the art, history, and culture of the ancient Celtic peoples. The studio produces works in glass, mixed media acrylic, textiles, and more, selling at regional art shows and retail at the Celtic Pig Restaurant in Louisville, KY.



Twenty-first Amendment Tavern occupies the oldest continually operational tavern building in Kentucky. Twenty-first Amendment with its Executive Chef, Andrea Estes, focuses on fresh local ingredients for house-made recipes and cocktails with an eye on affordability. Products: Cocktails, beer, gourmet cuisine, dessert, live music, shows, karaoke.



www.facebook.com/AOKHolidayHandmade/



Name of Press Contact: Chelley M. McMahon, co-host, Exec. Dir.

Phone: 502.758.4005

Chelley McMahon

502-758-4005



https://www.facebook.com/ChelleyMcMahon/



