Press Releases Professional Confessionals Press Release

Receive press releases from Professional Confessionals: By Email RSS Feeds: New Podcast Reveals the Unvarnished Truth About Careers

Professional Confessionals Podcast is ambitiously creating a library of personal professional journeys from people in various fields.

Cold Spring, NY, December 04, 2019 --(



Whether you’re a high school or college student trying to figure out what you want to do with your life, or a career changer pondering what path to pursue – these episodes are intended as a resource. Those with a general interest in their fellow humans and their personal/professional stories of self discovery on their career paths should also find these interviews interesting and rewarding.



Professional Confessionals was founded by husband and wife team Steven Laifer and Lourdes Sabio, who were inspired to provide the type of resource they wish they’d had in their youth. They are extremely grateful to all of their interview guests for joining them on this journey.



Listeners can find Professional Confessionals on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast or other podcast apps, and can subscribe at the podcast’s website professionalconfessionals.com.



Listener Feedback

– “Real view into the #artist/#solopreneur life. Great episode. Love how you lay back and let the person talk. So many podcast hosts make it all about them. Well done!”

– “Just heard 2 Professionals, they were both very down to earth, humble and forthcoming with what they shared in their lives. Very nice! Very smooth, even flow, and funny!”

– “Realistic and thought provoking.”



Follow Professional Confessionals on Twitter @ProConPodcast, on Instagram @professionalconfessionals, and on Facebook.



New episodes are released every Thursday.



If you would like more information, please call Lourdes Sabio at 845-262-0259, or email Lourdes@ProfessionalConfessionals.com.



Media Kit

https://professionalconfessionals.com/media-info/ Cold Spring, NY, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Professional Confessionals Podcast’s candid interviews offer unique perspectives and insights on careers through stories of individual pathways. Hear the unvarnished truth about what it’s really like to work in various professions from those in the field. Youthful dreams and personal journeys, pitfalls and disappointments, greatest accomplishments, proudest moments, what surprised and what motivated.Whether you’re a high school or college student trying to figure out what you want to do with your life, or a career changer pondering what path to pursue – these episodes are intended as a resource. Those with a general interest in their fellow humans and their personal/professional stories of self discovery on their career paths should also find these interviews interesting and rewarding.Professional Confessionals was founded by husband and wife team Steven Laifer and Lourdes Sabio, who were inspired to provide the type of resource they wish they’d had in their youth. They are extremely grateful to all of their interview guests for joining them on this journey.Listeners can find Professional Confessionals on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast or other podcast apps, and can subscribe at the podcast’s website professionalconfessionals.com.Listener Feedback– “Real view into the #artist/#solopreneur life. Great episode. Love how you lay back and let the person talk. So many podcast hosts make it all about them. Well done!”– “Just heard 2 Professionals, they were both very down to earth, humble and forthcoming with what they shared in their lives. Very nice! Very smooth, even flow, and funny!”– “Realistic and thought provoking.”Follow Professional Confessionals on Twitter @ProConPodcast, on Instagram @professionalconfessionals, and on Facebook.New episodes are released every Thursday.If you would like more information, please call Lourdes Sabio at 845-262-0259, or email Lourdes@ProfessionalConfessionals.com.Media Kithttps://professionalconfessionals.com/media-info/ Contact Information Professional Confessionals

Lourdes Sabio

845-262-0259



professionalconfessionals.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Professional Confessionals