Press Releases Venbridge Press Release

Receive press releases from Venbridge: By Email RSS Feeds: Venbridge Moves to New Offices to Accommodate Growth

Toronto, Canada, December 04, 2019 --(



Venbridge will utilize the new office to provide expanded venture debt services to technology companies across Canada. The new office also provides Venbridge with both an improved workspace to facilitate internal and external collaboration and interaction with clients and further room for future growth.



“We’re excited to be expanding to this new office, just a few steps away from our first office,” said Garron Helman, CEO of Venbridge. “We’re delighted with the continued growth across Canada and are very proud to be able to grow operations from Toronto. This move is yet another step towards supporting more Canadian technology companies and helping them accelerate their growth.”



The new office address for Venbridge, as of Monday, December 2, is:



Suite 903, 1 St Clair Avenue East,

Toronto, ON M4V 1K6



About Venbridge:



Venbridge is a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services. Venbridge’s services allow businesses to maximize their government tax incentives, better manage cash flow, and invest more in the areas they need.



Contact:

Akram ElNagdy

Email: aelnagdy@venbridge.com

+1–833-386-3632 Toronto, Canada, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Venbridge, a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services, announces it is moving its main office to a new larger office space in Toronto, Ontario to accommodate continued business growth.Venbridge will utilize the new office to provide expanded venture debt services to technology companies across Canada. The new office also provides Venbridge with both an improved workspace to facilitate internal and external collaboration and interaction with clients and further room for future growth.“We’re excited to be expanding to this new office, just a few steps away from our first office,” said Garron Helman, CEO of Venbridge. “We’re delighted with the continued growth across Canada and are very proud to be able to grow operations from Toronto. This move is yet another step towards supporting more Canadian technology companies and helping them accelerate their growth.”The new office address for Venbridge, as of Monday, December 2, is:Suite 903, 1 St Clair Avenue East,Toronto, ON M4V 1K6About Venbridge:Venbridge is a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services. Venbridge’s services allow businesses to maximize their government tax incentives, better manage cash flow, and invest more in the areas they need.Contact:Akram ElNagdyEmail: aelnagdy@venbridge.com+1–833-386-3632 Contact Information Venbridge

Akram ElNagdy

647-239-8996



venbridge.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Venbridge