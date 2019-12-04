Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage in Wickenburg, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold November 27, 2019 for $855,000.

Kyle Topper shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve for sellers. This property sold at a per square foot value that is 74% higher than average property under 30,000 square feet that sold outside of the major metros in Arizona last year. Our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”



Jeff Gorden and Kyle Topper, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, are the Arizona Broker Affiliates of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specialize in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. (www.gorden-group.com)



Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



