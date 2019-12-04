Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Visits United Wholesale Mortgage

Press Releases Prospect Financial Group Press Release

San Diego, CA, December 04, 2019 --(



As part of their loan officer training, Prospect Financial has begun sending new officers to UWM’s Michigan headquarters. UWM has been a steady partner for Prospect Financial through the years, offering lender services, assistance for appraisal transfers and continuing education. The most recent visit included five Prospect loan officers. They reported a great visit, full of useful information and notable introductions to UWM Sr. Account Executive, Sal Abusalah.



On the recent visit, Prospect Financial’s CEO, Jason Vondrak says,



“We were able to get a lot accomplished, working very closely with UWM and their President, Matt Ishbia. They'll also be assisting us with continuing education, which will ensure all loan officers hold the latest industry wisdom. UWM will help us continue to best our loan numbers month after month. Here’s to our continued partnership!”



UWM’s Team Lead and Senior Account Executive says,



“Success Track has not only been beneficial in helping all parties get better at what we do, Prospect and UWM’s partnership has strengthened due to the face to face interaction from the sales team to underwriting and closing. It’s a pleasure having Prospect here every month for training.”



Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowners' needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information, visit www.prospecthomefinance.com. Contact Information Prospect Financial Group

Leah TenBieg

858-314-9826



prospecthomefinance.com



