Stanbridge University Raises Over $28K at Inaugural Orange County Celiac Disease Foundation Turkey Trot

Irvine, CA, December 04, 2019 --(



Concurrently with other CDF Turkey Trot 5K events happening across the United States, Stanbridge University worked alongside the Celiac Disease Foundation in support of this important cause.



“The Celiac Disease Foundation deeply appreciates Stanbridge University’s hosting of the inaugural CDF Orange County Turkey Trot,” Chief Executive Officer for the Celiac Disease Foundation, Marilyn Geller stated. “In just 60 days, they made this event a tremendous success for the celiac disease community, raising over $28,000 for research towards treatments and a cure. With gratitude, we recognize their determination and enthusiastic support.”



This event was personal for many Stanbridge University staff, faculty, and students, such as Lisa Caraway, Stanbridge University’s outREACH and Student & Alumni Affairs Officer. Lisa had a very particular reason for participating in the CDF Turkey Trot: her close friend was diagnosed with celiac disease. Through this friendship, she learned more about the serious nature of the autoimmune disease and the severe impact it can have on someone she cares about.



When she heard about the Celiac Disease Foundation Turkey Trot, she jumped at the opportunity to support the cause. “I am grateful to be able to offer support to this wonderful organization,” Lisa said. “I feel proud to work for an institution of higher education dedicated to bettering our community.”



Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten causes damage to the small intestine. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, two and one-half million Americans are undiagnosed and therefore are at risk for long-term health complications. Increased amounts of research, funds, and other resources are required in order to help with the diagnosis and treatment of celiac disease.



Since its founding in 1990, the Celiac Disease Foundation has sought to accelerate diagnosis, treatments, and ultimately a cure for celiac disease through research, education, and advocacy.



About Stanbridge:

Sarah Hamilton

949-794-9090 extension 5266



www.stanbridge.edu



