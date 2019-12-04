PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
L7TR Announces the Integration of the EVS Codec to Its VPS+ and PXO+ Product Suites


Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the EVS codec to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites.

Manchester, NH, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The latest versions of PXO+ and VPS+ have now Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) codec support in accordance with 3GPP TS 26.441 "Codec for Enhanced Voice Services (EVS)." EVS is high performance audio and speech codec that combines high compression and excellent quality provided by modes of operation. This new addition to the L7TR products enables PXO+ and VPS+ to interop with EVS enabled Real Time Communication networks and hosts as well as media servers and other devices with streaming capabilities.

"EVS is key component in state-of-the-art audio and voice communication scenarios including conferencing and the latest Internet of Things (IoT) applications," said Claude St.Pierre, VP of Business Development at Visual ProtoStack, "and as such, it is a critical key component of our products," he added that EVS now integrates the rich stack of RTC and IoT protocols provided by PXO+ and VPS+.

Both PXO+ and VPS+ are free for personal and academic use, they can be downloaded at https://www.l7tr.com (videos available on website).
