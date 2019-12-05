Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Consilium Software Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Consilium Software Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Consilium Shapes the Future of Enterprise UC and Contact Center Provisioning with New UniCloud Release

Consilium Software announces UniCloud 6.5 for new-generation provisioning automation that aligns with broader IT initiatives.

Singapore, Singapore, December 05, 2019 --(



High on the agenda of large enterprise contact centers was their need to automate repetitive and routine tasks, such as all the provisioning that happens across multiple collaboration platforms when an agent or back-office user joins or leaves. Customer IT managers wanted such routine tasks to be done on demand, in a couple of clicks, not by relying on creating tickets with their managed service providers.



Senior IT leaders will appreciate how the turn-key features of UniCloud™ align with broader IT initiatives, such as digital transformation – provisioning is completed in seconds using the new Quick Provisioning Profiles, compared to several minutes when doing manual provisioning across multiple collaboration products and UC clusters. From a security and risk management perspective, the role-based access feature provides granular control over permissions, limiting potentially unauthorized or inadvertent transactions. End-user self-care portals alleviate the load on IT service desks and allow engineers to focus on more strategic or higher-priority tasks, and enables organizations to scale without adding IT human resources all the time.



“With its unified portal for UC and contact center provisioning, multi-tenancy and single-pane-of-glass views and tools, UniCloud™ introduces turn-key efficiency in onboarding new customers, provisioning of users and agents, or their migration from non-Cisco platforms to Cisco, and also provides centralized management and monitoring of the resources,” said Pramod Ratwani, Founder and CEO of Consilium Software. “Companies are realizing that they need to differentiate themselves in today’s software-driven world, and to do that they need trusted partners with the software that helps them what their competition isn’t.”



As before, all UniCloud™ functions are available through REST API functions in addition to the standard UI. Integration with Microsoft Active Directory, HR and ITSM systems allows end-to-end cycles for onboarding and offboarding of employees and/or agents to be automated for improved SLAs. Besides large enterprises, service providers use Consilium UniCloud™ for cloud fulfillment, multi-tenancy and service automation in their Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offerings. UniCloud™ is certified by Cisco for interworking with Cisco collaboration solutions, which have over 300 million users globally, and supports multi-vendor collaboration platforms.



About Consilium Software

Founded in 2007 in Singapore, Consilium Software and our Uni™ digital customer engagement platform have helped over 1,000 companies in more than 110 countries connect their employees with customers. Our choice of cloud-based and on-premise software powers 3 billion-plus interactions each year, simplifying the management of voice, video and digital channels. Our solutions go beyond omni-channel to merge the contact center and CRM, creating fluid experiences with artificial intelligence (AI), bots and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Consilium is led by practitioners who have differentiated customer experiences through every major cycle of evolution for 32 continuous years. We integrate experiences not just channels.



For more information, please visit: https://www.consiliuminc.com



Consilium Software Public Relations Contact

Aman Basra

(+61) 406 501 368

info@consiliuminc.com Singapore, Singapore, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Consilium Software, a world-leading provider of enterprise software for Unified Communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced the general availability of its latest UC and contact center provisioning product, UniCloud 6.5. The new release transforms the delivery, management, and integration of collaboration and contact center solutions for both, cloud and on-premise deployment models, with a big push on process automation.High on the agenda of large enterprise contact centers was their need to automate repetitive and routine tasks, such as all the provisioning that happens across multiple collaboration platforms when an agent or back-office user joins or leaves. Customer IT managers wanted such routine tasks to be done on demand, in a couple of clicks, not by relying on creating tickets with their managed service providers.Senior IT leaders will appreciate how the turn-key features of UniCloud™ align with broader IT initiatives, such as digital transformation – provisioning is completed in seconds using the new Quick Provisioning Profiles, compared to several minutes when doing manual provisioning across multiple collaboration products and UC clusters. From a security and risk management perspective, the role-based access feature provides granular control over permissions, limiting potentially unauthorized or inadvertent transactions. End-user self-care portals alleviate the load on IT service desks and allow engineers to focus on more strategic or higher-priority tasks, and enables organizations to scale without adding IT human resources all the time.“With its unified portal for UC and contact center provisioning, multi-tenancy and single-pane-of-glass views and tools, UniCloud™ introduces turn-key efficiency in onboarding new customers, provisioning of users and agents, or their migration from non-Cisco platforms to Cisco, and also provides centralized management and monitoring of the resources,” said Pramod Ratwani, Founder and CEO of Consilium Software. “Companies are realizing that they need to differentiate themselves in today’s software-driven world, and to do that they need trusted partners with the software that helps them what their competition isn’t.”As before, all UniCloud™ functions are available through REST API functions in addition to the standard UI. Integration with Microsoft Active Directory, HR and ITSM systems allows end-to-end cycles for onboarding and offboarding of employees and/or agents to be automated for improved SLAs. Besides large enterprises, service providers use Consilium UniCloud™ for cloud fulfillment, multi-tenancy and service automation in their Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offerings. UniCloud™ is certified by Cisco for interworking with Cisco collaboration solutions, which have over 300 million users globally, and supports multi-vendor collaboration platforms.About Consilium SoftwareFounded in 2007 in Singapore, Consilium Software and our Uni™ digital customer engagement platform have helped over 1,000 companies in more than 110 countries connect their employees with customers. Our choice of cloud-based and on-premise software powers 3 billion-plus interactions each year, simplifying the management of voice, video and digital channels. Our solutions go beyond omni-channel to merge the contact center and CRM, creating fluid experiences with artificial intelligence (AI), bots and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Consilium is led by practitioners who have differentiated customer experiences through every major cycle of evolution for 32 continuous years. We integrate experiences not just channels.For more information, please visit: https://www.consiliuminc.comConsilium Software Public Relations ContactAman Basra(+61) 406 501 368info@consiliuminc.com Contact Information Consilium Software Inc.

Aman Basra

(+61) 406 501 368



www.consiliuminc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Consilium Software Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend