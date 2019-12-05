Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NFC Tagify Press Release

Receive press releases from NFC Tagify: By Email RSS Feeds: NFC Tagify Now Offering Custom Printing and Encoding NFC PVC Card

London, United Kingdom, December 05, 2019 --



NFC stands for Near Field Communication, which is used to exchange data between devices, and also for identification and authentication of an employee while entering the office. It also provides means of effecting business transactions in a secure, and standard way with minimal human intervention. NFC technology offer benefits in several tasks ranging from paying for daily expenses to switching our phone on silent mode.



One of the major advantages of NFC, which is in trend, is using NFC for Social Networking from swiping a smartphone to check-in at a location on Facebook or by taping phones with a person to exchange contact information, NFC allows users to update their location and other info without any unnecessary log-ins.



NFC Tagify is a UK based company and as its name says it deals with NFC products. It is a perfect place for custom NFC PVC card manufacturer. They never compromise quality to lower down the price. Custom NFC cards are produced from white and colourd PVC (8 different colours) with full colour printing on the white and coloured PVC card, including bar code and QR code in it, also they can print gold, silver, white or traditional black on the card which no one does this so far. Some of the major facilities they are providing for custom NFC cards are-



1. No minimum order, you can order one single custom tag.

2. Custom cards can be dispatched within 1 working day.

3. Encoding cards are also provided as per customer’s request.



The simplest way to encode an NFC tag is to use an encoding app on an NFC enabled phone. So, for people in the UK looking for custom and encoded NFC products, can check-out NFC Tagify. All the details of their products and services are available on their website, https://nfctagify.com. For more queries, you can call them at +44 1600 800 080.



About the Company:

Chamela Chamoun

+44 1600 800 080



https://nfctagify.com/



