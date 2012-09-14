PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0630 is Out

Press Releases Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO) Press Release

SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications.

Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, December 05, 2019



What's new:



[+] Delphi 64bit RTE (Run-Time-Encryption) support added.

[+] C/C++ 32/64 bit VS 2019 protection interface sample project added.

[+] Delphi 32/64 bit protection interface sample project added.

[+] C++ Builder 32/64 bit protection interface sample project added.

[+] Visual Basic (VB6) protection interface sample project added.

[+] RTE C/C++ VS 2019 sample project added.

[+] RTE Delphi 32/64 bit sample project added.

[+] RTE C++ Builder 32/64 bit sample project added.

[*] ClickOnce launcher project (C#) upgraded to .NET 4 and VS 2019.

[*] Custom dialogs sample project upgraded to VS 2019.

[*] Serial numbers feature can be tested in DEMO version of PC Guard.

[-] Old protection interface offline manual has been removed from distribution.

[-] Old RTE offline manual has been removed from distribution.

[*] VM detection algorithm has been improved. [!] Few other minor fixes and security improvements.



More info: https://www.sofpro.com/pc-guard



Blagoje Ceklic

+381-11-3910-979



https://www.sofpro.com



