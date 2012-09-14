PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0630 is Out

Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- This update brings some new features, improvements and fixes.
What's new:
[+] Delphi 64bit RTE (Run-Time-Encryption) support added.
[+] C/C++ 32/64 bit VS 2019 protection interface sample project added.
[+] Delphi 32/64 bit protection interface sample project added.
[+] C++ Builder 32/64 bit protection interface sample project added.
[+] Visual Basic (VB6) protection interface sample project added.
[+] RTE C/C++ VS 2019 sample project added.
[+] RTE Delphi 32/64 bit sample project added.
[+] RTE C++ Builder 32/64 bit sample project added.
[*] ClickOnce launcher project (C#) upgraded to .NET 4 and VS 2019.
[*] Custom dialogs sample project upgraded to VS 2019.
[*] Serial numbers feature can be tested in DEMO version of PC Guard.
[-] Old protection interface offline manual has been removed from distribution.
[-] Old RTE offline manual has been removed from distribution.
[*] VM detection algorithm has been improved. [!] Few other minor fixes and security improvements.
More info: https://www.sofpro.com/pc-guard
Trial versions can be requested online: https://www.sofpro.com