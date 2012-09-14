PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

Press Release

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0630 is Out


SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications.

Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- This update brings some new features, improvements and fixes.

What's new:

[+] Delphi 64bit RTE (Run-Time-Encryption) support added.
[+] C/C++ 32/64 bit VS 2019 protection interface sample project added.
[+] Delphi 32/64 bit protection interface sample project added.
[+] C++ Builder 32/64 bit protection interface sample project added.
[+] Visual Basic (VB6) protection interface sample project added.
[+] RTE C/C++ VS 2019 sample project added.
[+] RTE Delphi 32/64 bit sample project added.
[+] RTE C++ Builder 32/64 bit sample project added.
[*] ClickOnce launcher project (C#) upgraded to .NET 4 and VS 2019.
[*] Custom dialogs sample project upgraded to VS 2019.
[*] Serial numbers feature can be tested in DEMO version of PC Guard.
[-] Old protection interface offline manual has been removed from distribution.
[-] Old RTE offline manual has been removed from distribution.
[*] VM detection algorithm has been improved. [!] Few other minor fixes and security improvements.

More info: https://www.sofpro.com/pc-guard

Trial versions can be requested online: https://www.sofpro.com
Contact Information
Software Protection Labs
Blagoje Ceklic
+381-11-3910-979
Contact
https://www.sofpro.com

