a1qa Was Listed as a Leading IT Service Provider According to Clutch 1000 List

An independent B2B research agency published a Clutch 1000 list of service front-runners, a1qa being among them.

The research is based on the patented Leaders Matrix method. This approach includes a study of several indicators – customer reviews, expertise, market presence, awards – and covers hundreds of companies serving multiple markets.



Dmitry Tishchenko, Head of a1qa customer acquisition department, expresses his opinion:



"The development of new areas (Big Data, AI, AR/VR, SaaS, 5G) allows companies to create software products based on complex interconnected systems. The work to ensure the quality of such solutions remains a necessary factor for success in the services market. The Clutch platform facilitates the search for QA experts.



"We are pleased to know that a1qa has been recognized by this prestigious research agency. We will continue to improve our skills and competencies to ensure the quality of software products."



About Clutch

Clutch is an independent international research platform headquartered in Washington, D.C.



The organization specializes in market analysis, which allows identifying the leading representatives in the B2B field. The ratings are regularly updated to form exhaustive and relevant statistics.



About a1qa

a1qa is a pure-play QA and software testing provider with over 16 years' experience. The company has successfully completed more than 1,500 projects for 700 customers from 40 countries including organizations from the Fortune 500 list. a1qa is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado and runs multiple testing labs in Europe.



a1qa quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015.



Valeriya Mironenko

+1 (720)-207-5122



https://www.a1qa.com



