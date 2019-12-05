PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
a1qa

Press Release

Receive press releases from a1qa: By Email RSS Feeds:

a1qa Was Listed as a Leading IT Service Provider According to Clutch 1000 List


An independent B2B research agency published a Clutch 1000 list of service front-runners, a1qa being among them.

Lakewood, CO, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- a1qa was enrolled in the list of leading representatives of the B2B services market. Clutch.co experts compile the official Clutch 1000 list. The agency represents a unifying platform for customers and service providers and regularly reviews the market.

The research is based on the patented Leaders Matrix method. This approach includes a study of several indicators – customer reviews, expertise, market presence, awards – and covers hundreds of companies serving multiple markets.

Dmitry Tishchenko, Head of a1qa customer acquisition department, expresses his opinion:

"The development of new areas (Big Data, AI, AR/VR, SaaS, 5G) allows companies to create software products based on complex interconnected systems. The work to ensure the quality of such solutions remains a necessary factor for success in the services market. The Clutch platform facilitates the search for QA experts.

"We are pleased to know that a1qa has been recognized by this prestigious research agency. We will continue to improve our skills and competencies to ensure the quality of software products."

About Clutch
Clutch is an independent international research platform headquartered in Washington, D.C.

The organization specializes in market analysis, which allows identifying the leading representatives in the B2B field. The ratings are regularly updated to form exhaustive and relevant statistics.

About a1qa
a1qa is a pure-play QA and software testing provider with over 16 years' experience. The company has successfully completed more than 1,500 projects for 700 customers from 40 countries including organizations from the Fortune 500 list. a1qa is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado and runs multiple testing labs in Europe.

a1qa quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

More information about the services provided is available on the official web site - a1qa.com.
Contact Information
a1qa
Valeriya Mironenko
+1 (720)-207-5122
Contact
https://www.a1qa.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from a1qa
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help