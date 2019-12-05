Future Electronics Kicks Off Annual Spirit of the Holidays Charity Collection

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics launched their annual Spirit of the Holidays charity campaign at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Pointe Claire, Canada, December 05, 2019



The collection is part of Future Electronics' annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign, a series of charitable events which raise money to benefit local community groups.



Employees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, new and gently used toys and clothing during the month-long drive. On December 20, everything collected will be donated to local charities, including the West Island Women's Shelter, Dans la Rue, and Welcome Hall Mission.



To learn more about Future Electronics' community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



