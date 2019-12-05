Triage Consignment Celebrates One Year at New South Tampa Location

Press Releases Triage Consignment Press Release Share Blog

Triage owner Kimberly Durkin Camacho said, “Making high-end fashion accessible is my passion. When the original owners said they were closing the store last year, I knew that I couldn’t let this South Tampa treasure close. I had to continue the legacy. This year we have refocused the business to specialize in providing a highly curated selection of designer clothing to our loyal customers in a fun, cozy boutique setting. We’re over the moon with the positive response we continue to receive from customers and consignors alike.”



South Tampa Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Flannery said, “We are thrilled to have Triage join us as the 200th member of the South Tampa Chamber. They are a long-standing business in the South Tampa community with a great reputation of service, and we’re excited to celebrate with them!”



At the December 12 ribbon-cutting celebration, guests can browse the current inventory selections while enjoying complimentary food from the Tampa Pizza Company, prizes, and music. Triage will also offer additional deals for shoppers in celebration of this milestone.



In 2018, Camacho, who previously ran a large flagship store in Manhattan’s SoHo shopping district, purchased Triage from its original owners and relocated the boutique to 4109 Henderson Blvd. Triage carries brand name women’s clothing, shoes, and handbags as well as jewelry and other accessories – at a fraction of their original retail price.



Triage serves more than 8,500 clothing consignors, producing nearly one thousand garments to be tagged and added to the boutique’s ever-changing inventory in the average week. The boutique has a very selective process for receiving consignments, ensuring that customers receive the highest quality fashion that is appropriate for the season.



