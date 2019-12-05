PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
RFP Advisory Group LLC

Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group Co-Authors Chapter in Global Law and Business, Titled, "Business Development: A Practical Handbook for Lawyers, Second Edition"


"Business Development: A Practical Handbook for Lawyers" is a one stop-shop on business development for law firms, marketing teams and lawyers in private practice. It will also be of interest to in-house lawyers, academics and other professional services providers.

Boston, MA, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The second edition of "Business Development: A Practical Handbook for Lawyers," edited by Stephen Revell from Freshfields, revisits the theory, tools and skills needed to implement effective business development in law firms today. Content covers the practical elements – such as what the perfect pitch looks like – as well as the strategic elements, including the variety of structures and approaches to business development at law firms of all sizes.

New chapters focus on technology and digital presence, as well as key client relationship management and the importance of emotional intelligence in successful business development and client retention.

Matthew Prinn, Principal of RFP Advisory Group co-authored a chapter with Silvia Hodges Silverstein from the Buying Legal Council titled: What to do when your clients involve legal procurement?

To pre-order your copy of the book visit https://www.globelawandbusiness.com/.
RFP Advisory Group LLC
Matthew Prinn
857-400-4767
rfpag.com

