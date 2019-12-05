Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient Launches New HubSpot CRM Integration Solution

Commercient SYNC integration is now available for HubSpot CRM.

Marietta, GA, December 05, 2019 --(



With Commercient SYNC, the #1 data integration platform for sales, you can now integrate HubSpot CRM with Sage 100 or Quickbooks Desktop to help enhance your sales, marketing, and customer service. Integrating HubSpot CRM with Sage or Quickbooks is a powerful way to streamline daily processes and save valuable time and resources throughout your organization.



Noah Thomas, Head of Partnerships at Commercient, said: “I am extremely excited to extend the Commercient offering to the HubSpot community. Adding the ability to integrate ERP to HubSpot only helps extend the usability of the Flywheel model by having all the proper information to make engagement simple. We are delighted to add HubSpot as a Commercient Partner and welcome all HubSpot Consultants to come join the Commercient Partner network!”



HubSpot CRM is used by many companies around the world to track, nurture and analyze business metrics. Users have the ability to track customer interactions automatically via email, social media or phone calls, and every interaction can be stored in a timeline organized by lead. The solution can also send real-time notifications for events such as when a contact opens an email or downloads an attachment.



A strategic integration through Commercient SYNC allows HubSpot CRM users to leverage the features of both ERP and CRM systems to meet the requirements of even the most complex projects.



Not only does this provide you with a better insight into your customer database, the integration can also help you build lasting relationships and determine where there’s potential for future growth. Consistent data gives you better analytics and reporting, so you can track changes in your customer’s profitability, preferences, and loyalty.



About Commercient



Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. Commercient is excited to partner with HubSpot to add to the many other respected names in Tech including Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Sage, Intuit, and many more. Commercients AI-first approach to product now will be extended to HubSpot users to help build their perfect integration to their CRM. As a member of Pledge 1%, Commercient is excited to extend or promises and initiatives to the HubSpot community. They make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s. In addition, Sync2Pay offers a fast and secure way to take payments in your ERP, Salesforce or eCommerce system. Marietta, GA, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, leader in data integrations for ERP and CRM, launches the latest integration, SYNC for HubSpot CRM. This smart solution brings together the best from both worlds, connecting the leading CRM platform with ERPs such as QuickBooks Desktop and Sage 100. New ERP integrations will be announced.With Commercient SYNC, the #1 data integration platform for sales, you can now integrate HubSpot CRM with Sage 100 or Quickbooks Desktop to help enhance your sales, marketing, and customer service. Integrating HubSpot CRM with Sage or Quickbooks is a powerful way to streamline daily processes and save valuable time and resources throughout your organization.Noah Thomas, Head of Partnerships at Commercient, said: “I am extremely excited to extend the Commercient offering to the HubSpot community. Adding the ability to integrate ERP to HubSpot only helps extend the usability of the Flywheel model by having all the proper information to make engagement simple. We are delighted to add HubSpot as a Commercient Partner and welcome all HubSpot Consultants to come join the Commercient Partner network!”HubSpot CRM is used by many companies around the world to track, nurture and analyze business metrics. Users have the ability to track customer interactions automatically via email, social media or phone calls, and every interaction can be stored in a timeline organized by lead. The solution can also send real-time notifications for events such as when a contact opens an email or downloads an attachment.A strategic integration through Commercient SYNC allows HubSpot CRM users to leverage the features of both ERP and CRM systems to meet the requirements of even the most complex projects.Not only does this provide you with a better insight into your customer database, the integration can also help you build lasting relationships and determine where there’s potential for future growth. Consistent data gives you better analytics and reporting, so you can track changes in your customer’s profitability, preferences, and loyalty.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. Commercient is excited to partner with HubSpot to add to the many other respected names in Tech including Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Sage, Intuit, and many more. Commercients AI-first approach to product now will be extended to HubSpot users to help build their perfect integration to their CRM. As a member of Pledge 1%, Commercient is excited to extend or promises and initiatives to the HubSpot community. They make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s. In addition, Sync2Pay offers a fast and secure way to take payments in your ERP, Salesforce or eCommerce system. Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend