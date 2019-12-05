PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Execulink Telecom

Press Release

Receive press releases from Execulink Telecom: By Email RSS Feeds:

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program


Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December.

Woodstock, Canada, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Execulink Telecom’s annual holiday donation has been a long-standing Christmas tradition, bringing joy to those in need. Last year, the company launched their Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation program, which was aimed at spreading festive cheer and giving back to their service communities. This year, marks the program’s second year in effect, with eight new communities receiving monetary gifts to local organizations, schools, groups and charities.

“Giving our communities the awesome experience they deserve is a fundamental pillar of Execulink’s Mission, Vision and Values,” says Ian Stevens, President and CEO of Execulink Telecom. “These holiday contributions allow us to give back and support organizations that have made a positive impact in their own communities throughout the year.”

The eight donation recipients will be revealed on the company’s website and social media pages throughout the month of December.

For more information regarding Execulink’s Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donations, please visit execulink.ca/community/giving-back/ or follow @execulinktelecom on social media.

About Execulink Telecom
In operation since 1904, Execulink Telecom has evolved from a small independent local telephone company into one of the leading telecommunications providers in Ontario. Through innovation and forward-thinking, we cultivated our local telephony offerings to provide a full-scale suite of telecommunications services including data, internet, television, mobility and advanced voice features. These services are now available to all levels of industry, encompassing 50,000 business, enterprise, government, and residential customers. For more information visit www.execulink.ca
Contact Information
Execulink Telecom
Nicole Paterson
519.456.7200 ext. 7918
Contact
www.execulink.ca

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Execulink Telecom
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help