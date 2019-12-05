Press Releases Execulink Telecom Press Release

Receive press releases from Execulink Telecom: By Email RSS Feeds: Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program

Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December.

Woodstock, Canada, December 05, 2019 --(



“Giving our communities the awesome experience they deserve is a fundamental pillar of Execulink’s Mission, Vision and Values,” says Ian Stevens, President and CEO of Execulink Telecom. “These holiday contributions allow us to give back and support organizations that have made a positive impact in their own communities throughout the year.”



The eight donation recipients will be revealed on the company’s website and social media pages throughout the month of December.



For more information regarding Execulink’s Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donations, please visit execulink.ca/community/giving-back/ or follow @execulinktelecom on social media.



About Execulink Telecom

In operation since 1904, Execulink Telecom has evolved from a small independent local telephone company into one of the leading telecommunications providers in Ontario. Through innovation and forward-thinking, we cultivated our local telephony offerings to provide a full-scale suite of telecommunications services including data, internet, television, mobility and advanced voice features. These services are now available to all levels of industry, encompassing 50,000 business, enterprise, government, and residential customers. For more information visit www.execulink.ca Woodstock, Canada, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Execulink Telecom’s annual holiday donation has been a long-standing Christmas tradition, bringing joy to those in need. Last year, the company launched their Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation program, which was aimed at spreading festive cheer and giving back to their service communities. This year, marks the program’s second year in effect, with eight new communities receiving monetary gifts to local organizations, schools, groups and charities.“Giving our communities the awesome experience they deserve is a fundamental pillar of Execulink’s Mission, Vision and Values,” says Ian Stevens, President and CEO of Execulink Telecom. “These holiday contributions allow us to give back and support organizations that have made a positive impact in their own communities throughout the year.”The eight donation recipients will be revealed on the company’s website and social media pages throughout the month of December.For more information regarding Execulink’s Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donations, please visit execulink.ca/community/giving-back/ or follow @execulinktelecom on social media.About Execulink TelecomIn operation since 1904, Execulink Telecom has evolved from a small independent local telephone company into one of the leading telecommunications providers in Ontario. Through innovation and forward-thinking, we cultivated our local telephony offerings to provide a full-scale suite of telecommunications services including data, internet, television, mobility and advanced voice features. These services are now available to all levels of industry, encompassing 50,000 business, enterprise, government, and residential customers. For more information visit www.execulink.ca Contact Information Execulink Telecom

Nicole Paterson

519.456.7200 ext. 7918



www.execulink.ca



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Execulink Telecom