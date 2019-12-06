Pacific Produce Looks to Continue Rapid Growth with Transition to Produce Pro Software

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Produce Pro Software Press Release

Bay Area Produce Wholesaler Selects Specialized Produce Industry ERP Software

Woodridge, IL, December 06, 2019 --(



“I had personal experience with Produce Pro while at a previous employer, so I highly recommended their system to Pacific Produce,” said Catherine Jirik, Director of Sales, Pacific Produce.



Jennifer Smith, Owner, Pacific Produce, added, “Produce Pro clearly understands the unique and specific needs of the Produce industry. Any sales, distribution or purchasing scenario we proposed they either had an answer or were able to get to the answer quickly.”



Even during their live week, the team at Pacific Produce felt the support of the Produce Pro staff helping them every step of the way.



“I felt live week was, overall, a smooth transition mainly because we had the Produce Pro staff available and supporting us 24 hours a day. They were eager and willing to make adjustments, while allowing us to customize to our needs,” said Maritza Reynoso, Director of Operations, Pacific Produce.



Since implementing the new software system, different departments throughout the company have been able to create and refine processes, improve operational efficiency, and save time with enhanced reporting and communications. This has encouraged their staff to embrace change while now having access to:



-Report writing and data analysis

-Management of margins by sales order and product

-Identification and allocation into true costs of products

-Sales analysis reports, sales order attachments, and logs

-Highlight customer preferences, trends, and build profiles with pricing tools



Reynoso said, “Within operations, it was amazing to see right from the first day that none of our staff looked back at the old system. Produce Pro improved many of our past inefficiencies.”



Pacific Produce was looking for more than just a new software system, they were looking for a long-term partner ensuring their continued momentum and growth. They found that in Produce Pro Software.



“Produce Pro is more than a technology company. They understand the needs of the produce distributor and beyond that; the needs of the end user,” said Jirik. “Produce Pro’s knowledge translates into an appreciation for the industry, and that type of partnership is invaluable.”



About Pacific Produce

Pacific Produce distributes fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy, eggs, spices, purees, fresh juices, imported olive oil, imported olives, and nuts to a variety of restaurants, museums, schools, caterers and hotels in the Bay Area.



To learn more about Pacific Produce, visit pacificproduce.com.



About Produce Pro Software

Produce Pro Software is an all-in-one ERP software providing innovative business and technology solutions to fresh produce businesses and the perishables industry. Produce Pro supports many of the best run companies providing an end-to-end solution that includes sales order entry, purchasing, manufacturing, inventory management, routing and logistics, accounting, E-commerce, EDI, document imaging, analytics, and warehouse management. Proudly on the cutting edge of traceability, they provide their clients with the tools to meet the demands of their customers.



