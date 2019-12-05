Branching Out to Medical: Ezzey Digital Marketing Launches Sister Company in Ezzey Medical Marketing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ezzey Press Release

Scottsdale, AZ, December 05, 2019



Russell Clark, NP of Clark Family Practice in Nashville, Tennessee stated, “Before partnering with Ezzey Medical Marketing, my client retention was much lower than I had hoped it would be. Working in regenerative medicine, I was getting a lot of cash paying clients for things like Stem Cell Therapy, PRP Therapy and other similar treatments, but I needed to reach more people that would have benefitted from the treatment plans my clinic provides. On the first full day of the campaign with Ezzey Medical Marketing, I saw 5 confirmed, set appointments. Two of those scheduled for the very next day. I’ve never seen anything as complete as their system. It’s a beautiful thing to watch in action.”



As insurance companies are struggling to catch up with non-traditional treatment types, more and more patients in need of care are seeking out specialists that are prepared to work with them directly. The discomfort of something like Osteoarthritis can be alleviated with treatments like Stem Cell Therapy, or Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy or Hyaluronic Acid treatments, but the challenge for patients looking for these treatments is finding the specialist nearest to them. Ezzey Medical Marketing aims to bridge this gap between patients and providers across the United States.



Upon launching Ezzey Medical Marketing, clinics and practices in a wide range of treatment are looking to grow using Ezzey Medical’s “Ultimate Clinic Growth” system. From Chiropractors to Regenerative Medicine practitioners, Sports Medicine to Cosmetic Dentistry, Ezzey Medical Marketing is poised to grow rapidly on the national level with the marketing services it can provide its clients.



In an effort to help add to an already strong foundation, Ezzey Medical Marketing has also named Russell Clark, NP its Chief Medical Officer, joining Ezzey Digital Marketing’s Founder Michael Hamburger and President Ross Denny on the Ezzey Medical Marketing leadership team. Clark’s expertise in the regenerative medical industry combined with Hamburger and Denny’s expertise in digital marketing will prove to be a treatment plan for success that clinics and practices cannot afford to overlook.



It's not uncommon for marketing companies to expand the professional verticals they work with. What works for one type of marketing client should work for another, as most companies would believe. Ezzey Digital Marketing has taken that idea one step further to launch Ezzey Medical Marketing, which will focus primarily on marketing clinics and practices in the regenerative medicine space.

