Ansel Pineiro Earns Kentico Marketer Certification

BizStream team member joins four others in earning the Kentico Marketer Certification.

Allendale, MI, December 05, 2019 -- BizStream is pleased to announce Ansel Pineiro as the most recent team member to have passed the Kentico 12 Certified Marketer Exam. Pineiro joins four other Kentico Certified Marketers at BizStream, Brian McKeiver, Darian Bonnell, Chris Hamm, and Caleb Compston.Passing the Kentico Certified Marketer Exam requires not only theoretical background and understanding of Kentico features and functionality but also practical experience and a high level of familiarity with the product itself, as well as general knowledge of digital marketing. Topics of the test include web analytics, contact management, activity tracking, contact segmentation, content personalization, conversions, content optimization, email marketing, search engine optimization, PPC, campaigns, marketing automation, and content marketing."While preparing for the Kentico Online Marketing Essentials course, I realized how much I'm already utilizing most of the tools in my day-to-day work. I'm also looking forward to implementing the new tools I've familiarized myself with during my training," says Pineiro.BizStream is a top Kentico Gold Partner and is proud to have a Kentico MVP on our team as well as several teammates who hold certifications in Agile, Kentico Certified Development, and Kentico Certified Marketing. Learn more about BizStream's Kentico accolades here.About BizStreamBizStream builds web, online marketing, and software solutions. The company specializes in ASP.NET, SQL Server, and Kentico CMS and Kentico EMS development. Alongside custom development services, BizStream has three Software as a Service (SaaS) products, including YouthCenter, CaseStream, and Toolkit for Kentico. Founded in 2001, the BizStream team comprises more than 30 developers, designers, digital specialists, support staff, and contractors. BizStream is located just outside Grand Rapids, MI.

