ATEN Technology Makes Pro-Level Livestreaming Made Easy with All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer

atuzzo@mrb-pr.com Irvine, CA, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, today launched the UC9020 StreamLIVE™ HD, an all-in-one multi-channel AV mixer. The solution allows users to capture, stream and switch between two full HD video inputs over the Internet, creating a professional, dynamic multi-camera production that instantly takes video production to the next level. The UC9020 is ideal for commercial product promotion, conferences and meetings, lectures and seminars and individual live event broadcasting.The UC9020 offers users a simple, all-in-one TV-quality livestreaming solution that integrates dual-source 1080p video capture, 4K preview output, video switch, 1080p@60 stream broadcaster, video converter, video splitter and audio mixer in one compact box. Additionally, the ATEN OnAir™ App turns an iPad into a touch interface for controlling, preview monitoring, real-time editing and arranging multi-elements into program mixing.“Whether you want to be a YouTuber or livestream your gaming, conference or church event, the UC9020 allows users to create online content and livestream at the pro level. Small in size, but big on capability, the lightweight, compact solution is easy to use and addresses challenges like carrying around various AV equipment and cables or running complicated software that independent live streaming broadcasters and individual streamers encounter daily,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc.Key features:· Simplifies streaming workflow – integrates 1080p video capture, video switch, streaming encoder, video converter, video splitter and audio mixer all-in-one.· Plug and play – no computer, monitor or complicated setups or software settings necessary.· Easy connect – built-in encoder and streaming server means users only need to connect to their video sources and network.· Control and streaming in one – competitors offer separate boxes, but the UC9020 has both control and stream functions built in.· Go live, anywhere – compatible with every major platform and can livestream to two platforms at the same time – Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Livestream or any custom RTMP destination, all in high-quality full HD.· No more post-production – the ATEN OnAir App turns a user’s iPad into a personal video editing suite.- Design and present up to eight custom scenes with the intuitive touchscreen and custom scene editor.- Combine, crop and scale video to make outstanding PnP layouts.- Add transparent png images, backgrounds and text overlays with professional-looking effects.Pricing and AvailabilityATEN’s StreamLive HD all-in-on multi-channel AV mixer is available for $1,100 MSRP through ATEN’s distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.The ATEN OnAir App is available on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/il/app/aten-onair/id1431642369.The UC9020 was awarded a 2019 Good Design Award and a 2019 COMPUTEX Best Choice award for its ergonomic design and functionality. For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/uc9020/.About ATEN Technology, Inc.:ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.A technology first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.PR Contact:Angela TuzzoMRB Public Relations for ATEN+1 732.758.1100, x. 105atuzzo@mrb-pr.com Contact Information ATEN

