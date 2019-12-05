Amazon Bestselling Author Michelle Lovett Releases Second Book in Series "Life, Love, & Lock Up!"

Press Releases Michelle Lovett Press Release

Atlanta, GA, December 05, 2019 --(



"Life, Love, & Lock Up Volume 2-My Pain Became My Character" is available on: Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and all other book purchasing platforms.



About Michelle Lovett



Michelle Lovett is an award-winning actor, writer, curator, publisher, radio host, bestselling author, and creator of book series (and documentary) “Life, Love, & Lock.” A Miami native, Lovett has defied the odds since birth. Being born premature with a hole in her heart and asthma, doctors said she would not live. She is still here. As an adult, doctors again crushed her spirits by giving her only 6 months to live due to medical issues. 3 years later, she has proven them wrong again. Lovett says, “Life circumstances have not (and will never) keep me from pursing my dreams. That’s the reason I have become an Amazon bestselling author. Next, I will be an A-List actor and philanthropist. After that, who knows what God has planned? But whatever it is, I am ready.”



Contact Information



Michelle Lovett - Author

Life, Love, Lock Up

Instagram and Twitter: @memeallover2



Jackie Bush - Vice President of Public Relations

G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm

www.gjjpublicrelations.com

info@gjjpublicrelations.com

Instagram and Twitter: @gjjpr_

Jackie Bush

213-924-9204





