A new book in The Official Adventures series is melting hearts across the country with laugh-out-loud fun, playful hockey traditions, and long-lasting friendships among teammates. "Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way" is the fifth book in the wildly popular series by Jayne J. Jones, a Minnesota native now living in Florida.

Nokomis, FL, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- 5th Jayne J. Jones Book Released in Popular Children's Series

"Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way!" Tells the Adorable Tale of a Girl with Cerebral Palsy and Her Relationships with her Special Hockey Teammates and Friends

A new book in The Official Adventures series is melting hearts across the country with laugh-out-loud fun, playful hockey traditions, and long-lasting friendships among teammates. "Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way" is the fifth book in the wildly popular series by Jayne J. Jones, a Minnesota native now living in Florida.

The story tells the tale of Lila, a child with cerebral palsy, who moves to her new hometown and plays for the Minnesota Bears, a special needs hockey team. Lila is wheelchair bound and skates through technology assisted braces. In real life Lila, was one of the series' first readers and was introduced to the author by Errin Hakstol, wife of NHL Assistant Coach, Dave Hakstol. Through Lila's mom, the author did research on Lila's skating ability, her challenges from cerebral palsy and her frustrations with never being invited to a sleepover to simply using a scissors. (Wise Ink Creative Publishing, Publication Date. Oct. 21, 2019)

More than 15 NHL superstars have endorsed the book series.

"Lila truly has a million-dollar smile," says Jones, "and I call her the queen of grit and determination."

The book has three other characters with special needs (Down syndrome, autism and sled hockey) and continues the series traditions of competitive play, joys of winning, lessons of losing and sportsmanship. At the end of the fifth book the children decide to start a community spirit award for inspiring kids making a difference, impact or sharing good will.

The sweet and remarkable tale of Lila's move to Hockeytown, USA will have all readers cheering for victories big and small, on and off the ice. Grab your hockey stick and shoot for life's wonderful goals!

Together, we win.

What Others Are Saying

"Keep on reading, kids! It's important to learn something new every day!" - Matt and Bridget Cullen, three-time Stanley Cup Champion, played 21 NHL seasons

"You wanna be smart? Read!" - Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

"Reading as a family is important." - Rick Nash, three-time NHL All-Star player

"Work hard. Play hard. Keep getting better every day!" - Jack and Leslie Jablonski, Bel13ve Foundation

"I loved it! Hockey really is for everyone!" - Lila, Inspiration for 'Lila' character

"All our kids love these books! They really teach valuable lessons for life that go way beyond the game." - Jordan and Jamie Leopold, American former professional ice hockey defenseman and community volunteers.

"I love the way this book celebrates individual differences, strengths and similarities. When children learn about themselves, others and the world around them, that is the ultimate hat trick." - Aimee Jordan, Lila's mom and fierce advocate for people with disabilities.

"It's really cool to see my name as a character in a book, especially a children's book. I hope it helps other kids to be inspired to think, create, and invent. It's neat to think my name might motivate readers to get out there and do things and dream big like I did because I know what it's like to be one of them." – Tripp Phillips, President and Inventor, Le-Glue

"I grew up as the typical Minnesota kid. Hockey is my life. These books are a hat trick!" - Luke Delzer, Totino-Grace High School Varsity

"This is F-U-N! I met the author in NYC. Next thing we know, we are in her next book. We will be making dozens and dozens of hockey icing cookies!" - Tera Schmit, Burlap Baker

"This is a great book that inspires you to believe in yourself and you can achieve your dreams." - William Stinson, Inspiration for "Will Stinson" character and Minnesota youth hockey player

About the Author

Jayne J. Jones is the captain of "Team Beehler" and wears many helmets, including college professor, lawyer, author, and entrepreneur of fun. Together with Christopher, her husband, she founded a nonprofit organization leading chaperoned adventures and trips for travelers with disabilities. "Team Beehler" enjoy a hockey game every night and are passionate advocates for special hockey, foster youth, and ensuring individuals with special needs are employed to their fullest potential.

