PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

5th Jayne J. Jones Book Released in Popular Children’s Series -- “Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way!” Tells the Adorable Tale of a Girl with Cerebral Palsy A new book in The Official Adventures series is melting hearts across the country with laugh-out-loud fun, playful hockey traditions, and long-lasting friendships among teammates. "Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way" is the fifth book in the wildly popular series by Jayne J. Jones, a Minnesota native now living in Florida. - December 05, 2019 - Jayne J. Jones

IIHF and Dartfish Announced a Strategic Partnership to Deploy a Computing Vision Solution Dedicated to Ice Hockey Organizations and Teams The partnership delivers the player and puck tracking solution for the IIHF World Championship in Slovakia in May 2019. - May 21, 2019 - Dartfish

Ocean Galleries to Host Fundraiser in Conjunction with Samir Sammoun Exhibit - Special Guest, Bernie Parent, to Serve as Auctioneer for Ed Snider Youth Hockey In conjunction with the Memorial Day exhibition with Samir Sammoun, Ocean Galleries is hosting an Exhibit Preview Party with two time Stanley Cup winner Bernie Parent to raise money for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Sammoun donated a 24” x 30” original oil painting, “Tuscany Vineyard,” which Ocean Galleries has custom framed (estimated value $15,000). Bernie Parent will be the guest auctioneer for the Live Auction of the donated painting, which beings at 6:45 PM on Saturday, May 26. - May 13, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

2019 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

The Stanley Cup is Coming to Calgary: Flames Alumni and Soldiers to Face Off in Hockey Game Supporting Wounded Troops and Families The NHL’s Stanley Cup will be on display during the Heroes Hockey Challenge 2018 game and gala – which bring together Flames Alumni, Canadian Armed Forces, Military veterans, corporate sponsors and generous Calgarians to raise awareness and funds supporting our military, veterans and their families. - November 05, 2018 - PPCLI Foundation

The Garden City Hotel Hosts Sports Memorabilia Silent Auction to Benefit USO of Metropolitan New York The Garden City Hotel is excited to host the Fall Sports Players Ball on Thursday, September 13. The event starts at 6 pm at the Patio Bar and will be celebrating a night of sports featuring a silent auction with autographed sports memorabilia and proceeds will be donated to the USO of Metropolitan New York. Tickets are $25 and include two tap beers. - September 12, 2018 - The Garden City Hotel

Bloomex Supports Hockey Australia with Donation at Checkout Bloomex will be supporting Hockey Australia with a two-dollar donation option at checkout as part of their ongoing partnership. Customers can simply choose to donate before they process their order. All proceeds will go directly to Hockey Australia’s Pilbara Community Hockey Program (PCHP). The... - June 27, 2018 - Bloomex Australia

Bauer Hockey Obtains Favorable Head Protection Technology Judgement by the Federal Court of Canada Bauer Hockey (the company), the world’s leading hockey equipment manufacturer, announced today that the Federal Court of Canada ruled favorably in a head protection technology and patent case brought against the company by MIPS, AB, a Swedish company. The court determined, contrary to MIPS’... - May 15, 2018 - Bauer Hockey

Hockey Australia Partners with Bloomex for 2018 Season Hockey Australia (HA) is pleased to announce a new partnership with national online floral company Bloomex for the 2018 season. The partnership will see Bloomex supply flowers to HA reward programs and major tournament winners as well as provide hockey fans around the country with exclusive deals. Hockey... - April 05, 2018 - Bloomex Australia

Hawthorne Village Dental Care is Saving Smiles This Hockey Season Hawthorne Village Dental Care is a proud sponsor of the Milton Winterhawks AE Minor Bantam Blue hockey team. - February 06, 2018 - Hawthorne Village Dental Care

Hockey Bike, LLC's New ShiftBike X3 is an Innovative Off-Ice Training Solution ShiftBike X3 is a patent pending hockey training product created to help players increase speed, strength, stamina, core coordination, and stickhandling skills. - December 11, 2017 - Hockey Bike, LLC

Hockey Coach Jarret Reid Touts Upcoming Power Skating Lineup at the Wave Jarret Reid looks forward to leading the upcoming fall hockey session at Wave Sports Centre. - August 25, 2017 - Jarret Reid

San Diego Ice Arena Solar Power Plant Produces Its One Millionth Kilo Watt Hour Newport Power is proud to announce that the solar power plant at the San Diego Ice Arena has produced over 1,000,000 kWh. The state of the art facility designed, engineered, built, operated and maintained by Newport Power is humming along. See it live here: http://live.deckmonitoring.com/?id=san_diego_ice_arena - April 27, 2017 - Newport Power

eMenuTouch is a Native Multi-Platform and Multilingual System, Rendering Guest Services on All Hospitality Venues in Remote and Real Time on Over 8.6 Billion Devices World first high-tech proprietary software system, based on Queensway in-house Native Multi-Platform and multilingual system, which renders guest services on each and every hospitality venue in remote and real time on over 8.6 billion smartphones, smart-TVs and Wi-Fi enabled devices screen from home,... - October 20, 2016 - Queensway Group AB

AstroTurf and SYNLawn Brands Join APT and SportGroup APT Advanced Polymer Technology’s business as a member of SportGroup® has some exciting news: After a period of remarkable growth, the time has come for the next chapter in the history of the SportGroup®, and indeed of the sports surfacing industry. In order to complete the line-up of... - July 08, 2016 - APT

OBE+MG Acquires the Akwesasne Chiefs of the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League OBE+MG is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Akwesasne Chiefs of the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League [www.CPJHL.com]. OBE+ MG is a diversified sports, entertainment and media company. OBE+ MG provides superior services in the areas of sports management, fashion and talent representation,... - June 17, 2016 - OBE+MG

OBE+MG Client Devon Skeats Re-Signs with Buffalo Beauts OBE+MG is a sports, entertainment and fashion company that specializes in talent representation, commercial marketing and endorsements, brand strategy, activation and licensing. - May 13, 2016 - OBE+MG

New Jersey Alliance Grows Its AAA National Hockey Program New Jersey Alliance Youth Hockey (NJA) is pleased to announce its new AAU membership participation and invitation to join the USCAN Junior Hockey League (UCJHL) for our 16U – 18U divisions. The USCAN league is sanctioned by the Canadian Independent Hockey Federation, the North American Independent... - April 14, 2016 - New Jersey Alliance Youth Hockey

Brewster Lady Bulldogs Hockey Team to Go to Nationals After Going Undefeated in State Championship Brewster Lady Bulldogs 16U hockey team goes undefeated in NY State Championship; Heading to Nationals - March 25, 2016 - Lady Bulldogs

Push Media Group, PERGO, SISU Uptown Present Players and Pets Blackout Goes Green Celebrity Animal Adoption and Doggie Fashion Show, Featuring Star Goalie Kari Lehtonen Looking for a way to make a difference in the life of a rescued animal? Join a cause that we all love, helping animals find "furever" homes and blacking out animal neglect and homelessness. This is a special opportunity to obtain individual tickets or VIP packages/group tables to a Party for... - March 08, 2016 - Push Media Group

Florida Panthers Enter Strategic Alliance with G&G Elite Sports Developing youth hockey players, educating parents and focusing on the ABC’s of hockey, a new face has entered the South Florida hockey scene. In conjunction with the Florida Panthers, G&G Elite Sports is bringing their unique training methods and comprehensive programs that best suits the... - November 03, 2015 - G&G Elite Sports LLC

Cancer Fundraiser Receives New Vitamin K Aid for Athletic Bruises The “Celebrity Boxing” promoters of public events featuring well-known personalities in competitions have announced an affiliation with Reviva Labs, Haddonfield, N.J., manufacturers of all-natural skin care products. In a coming public event for the benefit of the “Fight For Breast... - October 12, 2015 - Reviva Labs

Total Living Network Partners with Convoy of Hope Convoy of Hope Chicago and many local organizations are working together on August 22 at Marquette Park to deliver free groceries, haircuts, health screenings, shoes, backpacks, job services and much more to thousands of guests of honor. - August 18, 2015 - Convoy of Hope Chicago

Youth Program Acheives USA Hockey's Highest Level at Aviator Sports and Events Center Landmark Year for Aviator Youth Hockey Culminates with Rise to Tier 1 Status - April 30, 2015 - Aviator Sports and Events Center

Tucker Hockey Christmas Program Tucker Hockey is delighted to announce it is running its 16th annual Christmas season program from December 27th to December 30th at the Southside Leisure Centre. There are two programs to choose from. The power skating hockey skills development program focuses on the technical skills of skating, puck... - December 24, 2014 - Tucker Hockey

CIHL Launches Partnership with HKIHA Hong Kong’s first elite full-contact ice hockey league, the CIHL, has announced a new partnership with the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association (HKIHA) from the 2014-2015 season onwards, which will see the CIHL and HKIHA collaborate on a number of initiatives to further develop ice hockey in Hong Kong. - September 19, 2014 - CIHL

UT Buffalo Hockey Fan Documentary LLC's Name the Documentary Contest Just as the Knox brothers had the community name their new Buffalo NHL franchise, UT Buffalo Hockey Fan Documentary LLC asks the fans to name the documentary about Sabres’ fans. Who better to name the movie? - August 27, 2014 - UT Buffalo Hockey Fan Documentary LLC

Tucker Hockey Launches 2014 Summer Hockey Programs Tucker Hockey's 2014 Summer Hockey Programs will run from August 11th through to September 5th. With limited spots available, the hockey programs are designed to deliver results for players, and will take place at Henry Viney Arena and Max Bell Arena, Calgary. - July 23, 2014 - Tucker Hockey

Limited Spots Available in 7th Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament Hosted by the Kids Hockey Advancement Society Tucker Hockey is proud to be one of the event sponsors for the Kids Hockey Advancement Society’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraising event. Rex Tucker, President of Tucker Hockey spoke of his enthusiasm for such a great cause; “I am committed as well as other dedicated team members to... - June 22, 2014 - Tucker Hockey

CHATOGRAPH Launches Innovative Social Media Experience That Allows Celebrities to Engage Fans With the evolution of social media, CHATOGRAPH introduces the next wave in celebrity engagement by allowing fans to have a personalized interaction with their favorite pro athlete, artist, or personality. Combining social media, star power, and autographed memorabilia, CHATOGRAPH provides an authentic one-on-one experiences that fans demand. - June 16, 2014 - CHATOGRAPH

2014 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2014 Induction, Sunday June 22nd, 5pm. - May 27, 2014 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

CIHL Awards Night Celebrates 2014-2015 Season Hong Kong’s first elite full-contact ice hockey league celebrated the completion of is third sensational season with an awards night at CIHL official bar partner Roundhouse on May 17. 2013-2014 CIHL Intern Jordan So, who plays with the RBC South China Sharks, took home four prizes, including the... - May 22, 2014 - CIHL

AIC Hockey Coach Gary Wright Earns 300th Win Gary Wright, who came to American International College in 1984, earned his 300th win with a 2-1 victory over Army. - February 14, 2014 - American International College

CIHL Celebrates Hong Kong Hockey with 2013 CIHL Canadian Consulate General Fundraising Event In just its third season, elite ice hockey league CIHL has already established several cornerstone community programmes to further develop the sport in Hong Kong. With an event earlier this season hosted at the residence of the Consul General of Canada in Hong Kong and Macao, the 2013 CIHL Canadian Consulate General Fundraising Event showcased the CIHL’s efforts, while looking ahead at the league’s – and the sport’s – exciting future. - November 12, 2013 - CIHL

Mylec Hockey Signs Detroit Red Wings Captain Hendrik Zetterberg to Multi-Year Endorsement Mylec President Ricky Laperriere announced today that 2008 Stanley Cup Champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Henrik Zetterberg will endorse and promote Mylec Hockey's Street and Ball Hockey products in a multi-year agreement. All royalties will be donated to the Zetterberg Foundation. Mylec has been... - October 04, 2013 - Mylec, Inc.

Investors Bank Hosts Grand Opening of its New Branch in Brick, N.J. Meet Stanley Cup Champion Jim Dowd, who played for the New Jersey Devils; Also, the Bank Launches its Grand Opening “Crack the Vault” Game with $5,000 Grand Prize - September 26, 2013 - Investors Bank

Online Scoreboard System for High Schools Iowa company offers live online football scoreboards for the high school and college markets. - August 21, 2013 - The Virtual Scoreboard Network

ATAK Trucking Provides Sand for Shore-Themed NHL Draft Event ATAK Trucking, a NJ sand supplier, trucked in tons of genuine NJ sand to create a shore-themed event outside of Newark’s Prudential Center in conjunction with the city’s hosting of the 2013 NHL Draft. - July 17, 2013 - Atak Trucking

MyReviewsNow.net Together with Partner, the NHL Store Congratulate 2013 Stanley Cup Champions Chicago Blackhawks Leading online shopping destination MyReviewsNow.net along with official hockey fan merchandise store, the NBA store wish to congratulate the Chicago Blackhawks on their historic NHL Stanley Cup championship win. Fans are invited to check out the largest online selection of officially licensed Blackhawks gear. - June 28, 2013 - Retail Solutions Advisors

Pro Hockey Vision Opens New Office in Houston – Focusing on Amateur Global Sports Leading professional hockey statistics provider Pro Hockey Vision, Inc., is proud to announce that the company has opened up an office in Houston Texas devoted to the rapidly expanding amateur global sports business. “We have taken the solutions that we provide to professional hockey leagues around... - June 23, 2013 - Pro Hockey Vision

WagerWeb.com Changes Name and Address to WagerWeb.ag WagerWeb, one of the internet’s leading sportsbooks and casinos, today announced that they will change their domain name from wagerweb.com to wagerweb.ag in Spring of 2013. Following in the footsteps of other prominent gaming sites that accept American players and have already relocated to new... - April 25, 2013 - Emporio

Bulldog777.com Now Giving "NHL Shootout Cash Back" on Hockey Bets Lost on That One Last Shot It’s another busy week in the NHL as Bulldog777.com rolls out yet another bet refund offer, NHL Shoutout Cash Back. To ease the pain of losing when it comes down to one final shot, Bulldog777 is now refunding any NHL bet (up to £/€/$50) lost in a shootout. Bulldog recently announced... - March 20, 2013 - Bulldog777.com Casino, Poker, Sportsbook

BANG® – as Official Energy Drink of NHL Florida Panthers & BB&T Center It was just announced that VPX’s BANG® will be named official energy drink of the NHL Florida Panthers and the BB&T Center, formerly known as the Bank Atlantic Center. - February 07, 2013 - VIRUN

Sports Photographer Andrew D. Bernstein to Partner with Tamrac for Exclusive Photo Seminar “Behind the Scenes of an NBA Photographer” - 3/21/13 Legendary sports photographer Andrew D. Bernstein will share insight on his 30+ years of groundbreaking sports photography during the new and exclusive photo seminar “Behind the Scenes of an NBA Photographer” presented by Tamrac, Samy’s Camera, and Nikon. The seminar will be held at... - February 06, 2013 - Andrew D. Bernstein Associates Photography, Inc.

Omaha Junior Lancers Inaugural Season at Ralston Arena Omaha Junior Lancers opening weekend October 26, 2012 vs Sioux City Metros at the new state of the art Ralston Arena. - October 26, 2012 - Omaha Hockey Club

MyReviewsNow.net and Affiliate Partner NHL Store Congratulate Los Angeles Kings on Stanley Cup Win Sports Merchandise Leader NHL Store and MyReviewsNow.net Congratulate the LA Kings on their Historic Victory, and Invite Fans to Check Out the New Selection of Official Stanley Cup Championship Gear. - June 15, 2012 - Retail Solutions Advisors