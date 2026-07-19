Hockey News
Rock the rink with the latest news on ice, field and floor hockey. Get information about promotional events, games, equipment, products and services geared toward fans, coaches and tournament organizers.
Boston Junior Rangers Hockey Team Launches Team Store with Ice Shaker
Boston Junior Rangers players and fans can now order custom Ice Shaker drinking bottles with individual player logos powered by Sports Logo. - July 19, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Nickel City Hockey Launches First-Ever Kentucky Event – “Battle in the Bluegrass” Set for February 13-15, 2026 in Lexington
Nickel City Hockey is excited to announce the debut of its newest youth hockey tournament, the “Battle in the Bluegrass,” taking place February 13–15, 2026, in Lexington, Kentucky. This marks the company’s first event in the Bluegrass State, expanding Nickel City... - December 02, 2025 - Nickel City Hockey
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
Hockey Fans Can Reconnect Using App from The Place We Met Company
APP Works in Every Hockey Arena on Earth - September 22, 2025 - The Place We Met
FantasySpin Partners with Birches Health to Enhance Responsible Gaming Initiatives
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Birches Health, a leading national provider of responsible gaming resources and problem gambling support services, to enhance and expand its responsible gaming initiatives. This... - May 13, 2025 - FantasySpin
FantasySpin Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion and Leadership Promotions
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced key leadership changes and a successful beta launch in driving forward its next phase of growth. FantasySpin’s patented gameplay blends the skill of DFS with the excitement of a gamified experience,... - February 18, 2025 - FantasySpin
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
"The Mindset of a Champion" hosted by Todd Herman is Streaming Now on KNEKT Television Network
Cizzle Brands presents a discussion with Nathan Mackinnon, Todd Herman, Andy O'Brien and John Celenza about the mindsets that have helped them succeed in business, sports and life. Streaming now on KNEKT tv. - September 07, 2024 - KNEKT®tv
Second Annual Queer Women and Trans Hockey Tournament Returns Bigger and Better Than Ever
Anticipation is building for the second annual Queer Women and Trans Hockey Tournament, set to take place on May 31 and June 1 at the Ford Performance Centre. This year's tournament will benchmark what it means to create inclusive spaces in sports, with a record-breaking 200 hockey players... - May 28, 2024 - Toronto Pride Hockey
TeamCalendar.com Revolutionizes Sports Scheduling with Secure Calendar Integration
Announcing the launch of TeamCalendar.com, a new service that revolutionizes how sports fans manage and track game schedules for their favorite teams across major leagues like NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB. TeamCalendar.com allows users to effortlessly combine multiple team schedules into one personal calendar without needing an account, enhancing both convenience and security. The platform supports one-click additions to Google, Outlook, and Apple calendars. - April 28, 2024 - TeamCalendar.com
Kyiv Capitals Ushers in a New Chapter: Fans Return, Support for Ukrainian Armed Forces Amplified
The Kyiv Capitals Hockey Club has pledged to donate all ticket revenue from upcoming home games to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This decision reflects the club's support for the nation's defenders and embodies the power of sport to unite and inspire. The Kyiv Capitals extend an invitation to all stakeholders in the hockey community to join this initiative, amplifying their voices in solidarity with Ukraine. support for Ukraine's freedom and sovereignty. - January 04, 2024 - Kyiv Capitals
Sentinel Mouthguards Announces Biggest Sale of the Year: Black Friday Extravaganza Lasts All Month Long
Sentinel Mouthguards, the industry leader in custom mouthguards, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday sale, which is set to take place throughout the entire month of November, starting from November 1 and ending on December 1. This sale offers customers an exclusive opportunity to save big on premium dental protection and teeth whitening solutions, just in time for the holiday season. - November 07, 2023 - Sentinel Mouthguard Co.
Park City Brewing Wins Three Awards in Salt City Best Contest Presented by The Salt Lake Tribune
Park City Brewing announces recognition from Salt Lake Tribune readers, NHL Center Ice Package for hockey game viewing, and special brew releases for the holidays. - December 07, 2022 - Park City Brewing
betPARX Teams with Greenmount OTB in Hampstead
betPARX, an interactive subsidiary of Pennsylvania's leading revenue producing gaming property, announces an agreement to enter the Maryland sports betting market through a multi-year strategic partnership with Greenmount OTB, which is located within Greenmount Station Restaurant in Hampstead,... - October 13, 2022 - betPARX Sportsbook
Micromed Diamond Seal Systems, Inc. Confirms its Helmet Glide Spray-On Nanotechnology Changes Views on Sports Injuries
A nanotechnology liquid contributes to the safety of football players in today's game, according to long-time college and professional football equipment manager Todd Hewitt. "It's the best thing since sliced bread." Helmet Glide is a liquid product that is sprayed on and wiped off football helmets. It reduces surface tension by more than 25% thereby decreasing the rotational friction. It also protects the helmets and masks, keeping them in play longer. HG has been used in all levels since 2013. - September 14, 2022 - Diamond Seal Systems, Inc.
OddsTrader.com Adds BetSync Technology for Seamless Customer Experience
Overdrive Marketing, Inc. announced today the launch of BetSync Technology to its US-focused sports handicapping portal, OddsTrader.com. OddsTrader offers odds comparison, statistics, computer picks, live scores, and injury reports. BetSync technology allows sports bettors using OddsTrader to track... - August 31, 2022 - Overdrive Marketing, Inc.
401Sports and Ministry of Sport $4 Million Deal Will Bring "the Stock Market for Sports" to Australia
401Sports and MOS Corporation, owner of Ministry of Sport, have announced a US $4 million deal that will license a world-first "stock market for sports" platform to Australian consumers. - June 06, 2022 - 401Sports
Announcing the Florida Kings Hockey Club
New not-for-profit youth hockey organization formed with plans to join with Boca Ice and Fine Arts Center to bring world-class hockey instruction, development, and training to Florida's newest Ice Arena. - May 03, 2022 - Florida Kings Hockey Club, Inc.
Ontario Non-Profit Org Announces Partnership with Mixed Martial Artist Johnny Case
North Bay’s Ignite CHANGE is a local non-profit - and the work that they do supporting athletes dealing with mental health issues (anxiety, depression, etc) is recognized across North America. Research highlighting sports leadership and the positive impact that it can have on players is something that Ignite CHANGE has become well known for. - March 25, 2022 - The GM's Perspective
Blue Line Bets NHL Betting Podcast Now Streaming Daily
Red Hot Daily NHL Betting Podcast from a Pro. - March 09, 2022 - Jeff Hochman
Tampa Crossroads’ CEO Gwendolyn Green Named Lightning Community Hero
The Tampa Bay Lightning named Tampa Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Gwendolyn Green, LMHC, MCAP, as its 477th Lightning Community Hero, during the first period of the Tuesday, March 1, game against the Ottawa Senators. Green, joined by Tampa Crossroads’ Rapid Rehousing Program... - March 04, 2022 - Tampa Crossroads
Drug Education Videos Designed with College-Age Adults in Mind
In the wake of pro athletes recognizing addiction and mental health issues, Addicted.org releases new drug education and practical tips videos to help teens and college-age adults. - November 16, 2021 - Addicted.org
Seven Long Islanders to Receive 2021 WVI Dolphin Foundation Spirit of Youth Sports Awards
WVI Dolphin Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to furthering veterans and “sports for good” causes, has announced its 2021 honorees for the Spirit of Youth Sports Awards on Long Island. Those to be recognized include Barry Baker, Jr., Bob Catell, Amanda Ferranti, Guy Leggio, Nick & Tony Luisi and Jennifer Marks. All to be feted at Riverhead Gala hosted by Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine on November 18. - October 12, 2021 - WVI Dolphin Foundation
ZONE Mouthguard Leaves Dicks Sporting Goods After 5 Years and Re-Launches with New Technology
Meet ZONE Mouthguard. Patented no-boil technology means zero pain, custom fit mouth protection for a fraction of the cost and increased athletic performance. No boiling, no pain. Patented, zero-pain technology makes the old-school method of boiling plastic a thing of the past. Custom fit, Low cost. Ditch the dentist office, and get a mouthguard that's custom fitted to your mouth for a fraction of the price. - June 24, 2021 - David S. Frey DDS, Inc.
Mountain View Ice Arena Launches New Skating Academy and Summer Program
The Mountain View Ice Arena, located in Vancouver, Washington, is excited to announce the creation of the Mountain View Skating Academy (MVSA) and the launch of the Academy’s brand-new Summer Skating Program just in time for summer. On the heels of the pandemic, the Mountain View Ice Arena is... - June 23, 2021 - Mountain View Ice Arena
PayPerHead Agents Ready for NBA & NHL Playoffs Revenue Boost
For PayPerHead agents, two of the most important events on the sports calendar happen in spring. The NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs both start in the second half of May. Yearly, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League sports betting generates $50 million to... - May 18, 2021 - PayPerHead
Cal Coast Credit Union and the San Diego Gulls Foundation Join Forces for the San Diego Gulls Book and Learning Supply Drive
California Coast Credit Union is teaming up with the San Diego Gulls Foundation to raise funds for the San Diego Gulls Book and School Supply Drive benefitting Words Alive, a local nonprofit organization focused on reading for children, teens and families. From March 1 through March 8, community... - February 27, 2021 - California Coast Credit Union
Prospect Home Finance Becomes the Official Sponsor of the San Diego Gulls
Prospect Home Finance becomes the official sponsor of the San Diego Gulls! - February 21, 2021 - Prospect Home Finance
Promise To Myself Release New Single and Brings a New Sound for the Band with "killmeslow"
Even after releasing their sophomore EP “I Might Be Crazy” in February 2020 and a pandemic hitting the world, that hasn’t stopped Promise To Myself from pushing forward with writing songs and keeping up with their fans on social media while waiting on live shows to... - July 30, 2020 - Promise To Myself
Lines.com Research: The Shocking Total Dollars Lost in Las Vegas Due to COVID-19
COVID-19 has not only dropped the nation to its feet, it has also ravaged the sports industry. Sporting events all over the globe were forced to a halt, which has effected all major sportsbooks as well. - June 26, 2020 - Lines.com
PayPerHead® Steps Up to Help Small Business Owners
One big sportsbook software company is doing its part to help those impacted by COVID-19. - April 15, 2020 - PayPerHead
ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment
The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO
5th Jayne J. Jones Book Released in Popular Children’s Series -- “Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way!” Tells the Adorable Tale of a Girl with Cerebral Palsy
A new book in The Official Adventures series is melting hearts across the country with laugh-out-loud fun, playful hockey traditions, and long-lasting friendships among teammates. "Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way" is the fifth book in the wildly popular series by Jayne J. Jones, a Minnesota native now living in Florida. - December 05, 2019 - Jayne J. Jones
IIHF and Dartfish Announced a Strategic Partnership to Deploy a Computing Vision Solution Dedicated to Ice Hockey Organizations and Teams
The partnership delivers the player and puck tracking solution for the IIHF World Championship in Slovakia in May 2019. - May 21, 2019 - Dartfish
Ocean Galleries to Host Fundraiser in Conjunction with Samir Sammoun Exhibit - Special Guest, Bernie Parent, to Serve as Auctioneer for Ed Snider Youth Hockey
In conjunction with the Memorial Day exhibition with Samir Sammoun, Ocean Galleries is hosting an Exhibit Preview Party with two time Stanley Cup winner Bernie Parent to raise money for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Sammoun donated a 24” x 30” original oil painting, “Tuscany Vineyard,” which Ocean Galleries has custom framed (estimated value $15,000). Bernie Parent will be the guest auctioneer for the Live Auction of the donated painting, which beings at 6:45 PM on Saturday, May 26. - May 13, 2019 - Ocean Galleries
2019 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction
California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019
TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC
The Stanley Cup is Coming to Calgary: Flames Alumni and Soldiers to Face Off in Hockey Game Supporting Wounded Troops and Families
The NHL’s Stanley Cup will be on display during the Heroes Hockey Challenge 2018 game and gala – which bring together Flames Alumni, Canadian Armed Forces, Military veterans, corporate sponsors and generous Calgarians to raise awareness and funds supporting our military, veterans and their families. - November 05, 2018 - PPCLI Foundation
The Garden City Hotel Hosts Sports Memorabilia Silent Auction to Benefit USO of Metropolitan New York
The Garden City Hotel is excited to host the Fall Sports Players Ball on Thursday, September 13. The event starts at 6 pm at the Patio Bar and will be celebrating a night of sports featuring a silent auction with autographed sports memorabilia and proceeds will be donated to the USO of Metropolitan New York. Tickets are $25 and include two tap beers. - September 12, 2018 - The Garden City Hotel
Bloomex Supports Hockey Australia with Donation at Checkout
Bloomex will be supporting Hockey Australia with a two-dollar donation option at checkout as part of their ongoing partnership. Customers can simply choose to donate before they process their order. All proceeds will go directly to Hockey Australia’s Pilbara Community Hockey Program... - June 27, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Bauer Hockey Obtains Favorable Head Protection Technology Judgement by the Federal Court of Canada
Bauer Hockey (the company), the world’s leading hockey equipment manufacturer, announced today that the Federal Court of Canada ruled favorably in a head protection technology and patent case brought against the company by MIPS, AB, a Swedish company. The court determined, contrary to... - May 15, 2018 - Bauer Hockey
Hockey Australia Partners with Bloomex for 2018 Season
Hockey Australia (HA) is pleased to announce a new partnership with national online floral company Bloomex for the 2018 season. The partnership will see Bloomex supply flowers to HA reward programs and major tournament winners as well as provide hockey fans around the country with exclusive... - April 05, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Hawthorne Village Dental Care is Saving Smiles This Hockey Season
Hawthorne Village Dental Care is a proud sponsor of the Milton Winterhawks AE Minor Bantam Blue hockey team. - February 06, 2018 - Hawthorne Village Dental Care
Hockey Bike, LLC's New ShiftBike X3 is an Innovative Off-Ice Training Solution
ShiftBike X3 is a patent pending hockey training product created to help players increase speed, strength, stamina, core coordination, and stickhandling skills. - December 11, 2017 - Hockey Bike, LLC
Hockey Coach Jarret Reid Touts Upcoming Power Skating Lineup at the Wave
Jarret Reid looks forward to leading the upcoming fall hockey session at Wave Sports Centre. - August 25, 2017 - Jarret Reid
San Diego Ice Arena Solar Power Plant Produces Its One Millionth Kilo Watt Hour
Newport Power is proud to announce that the solar power plant at the San Diego Ice Arena has produced over 1,000,000 kWh. The state of the art facility designed, engineered, built, operated and maintained by Newport Power is humming along. See it live here: http://live.deckmonitoring.com/?id=san_diego_ice_arena - April 27, 2017 - Newport Power
eMenuTouch is a Native Multi-Platform and Multilingual System, Rendering Guest Services on All Hospitality Venues in Remote and Real Time on Over 8.6 Billion Devices
World first high-tech proprietary software system, based on Queensway in-house Native Multi-Platform and multilingual system, which renders guest services on each and every hospitality venue in remote and real time on over 8.6 billion smartphones, smart-TVs and Wi-Fi enabled devices screen from... - October 20, 2016 - Queensway Group AB
AstroTurf and SYNLawn Brands Join APT and SportGroup
APT Advanced Polymer Technology’s business as a member of SportGroup® has some exciting news: After a period of remarkable growth, the time has come for the next chapter in the history of the SportGroup®, and indeed of the sports surfacing industry. In order to complete the line-up... - July 08, 2016 - APT
OBE+MG Acquires the Akwesasne Chiefs of the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League
OBE+MG is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Akwesasne Chiefs of the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League [www.CPJHL.com]. OBE+ MG is a diversified sports, entertainment and media company. OBE+ MG provides superior services in the areas of sports management, fashion and talent... - June 17, 2016 - OBE+MG