The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California

Create your own style and book your appointments today.



To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com



Please visit the tour page to book online: https://www.hiras.com/Trip-Schedule



Fitting Schedules & Venues:



San Diego

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W Harbor Drive

15 December (Sunday): 7am to 8pm

16 December (Monday): 7am to 1pm



Costa Mesa

Westin South Coast Plaza, 686 Anton Boulevard

16 December (Monday): 3:30pm to 8pm

17 December (Tuesday): 7am to 1pm



Beverly Hills/Century City, Los Angeles

Beverly Hills Marriott, 1150 South Beverly Drive

17 December (Tuesday): 3pm to 8pm

18 December (Wednesday): 7am to 3:30pm



San Francisco

Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery Street

19 December (Thursday): 7am to 8pm

20 December (Friday): 7am to 1pm



San Jose

Marriott San Jose, 301 S Market Street

20 December (Friday): 3:30pm to 8:30pm

21 December (Saturday): 7am to 5pm



About Hiras Bespoke



Veronica Hira

+85223669700



www.hiras.com



