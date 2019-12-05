PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Hiras Master Tailors

Press Release

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California


Los Angeles, CA, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm.

Create your own style and book your appointments today.

To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com

Please visit the tour page to book online: https://www.hiras.com/Trip-Schedule

Fitting Schedules & Venues:

San Diego
Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W Harbor Drive
15 December (Sunday): 7am to 8pm
16 December (Monday): 7am to 1pm

Costa Mesa
Westin South Coast Plaza, 686 Anton Boulevard
16 December (Monday): 3:30pm to 8pm
17 December (Tuesday): 7am to 1pm

Beverly Hills/Century City, Los Angeles
Beverly Hills Marriott, 1150 South Beverly Drive
17 December (Tuesday): 3pm to 8pm
18 December (Wednesday): 7am to 3:30pm

San Francisco
Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery Street
19 December (Thursday): 7am to 8pm
20 December (Friday): 7am to 1pm

San Jose
Marriott San Jose, 301 S Market Street
20 December (Friday): 3:30pm to 8:30pm
21 December (Saturday): 7am to 5pm

About Hiras Bespoke

Hiras Bespoke is the premier master tailors based in Hong Kong creating the finest suits, shirts, sports jackets, tuxedos, coats for men and women. The family-owned company with its master tailors, travel the world with bimonthly visits to major cities in USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, and Europe. Their ultimate goal is to empower every man and woman with great style and perfectly fitted custom made clothing.
Contact Information
Hiras Bespoke
Veronica Hira
+85223669700
Contact
www.hiras.com

