Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution

It is Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses, government agencies, educational, financial and healthcare institutions across the globe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com Toronto, Canada, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information from another popular instant messaging tool.Within Jatheon CTRL module, companies can now capture, store, monitor, and search all content exchanged via WhatsApp. The WhatsApp archiving capabilities of Jatheon CTRL allow compliance officers to use a large number of search criteria to narrow down searches and timely respond to information retrieval requests. In addition, this add-on helps companies in staying compliant with a variety of regulations, including FINRA, Public Record and MiFID II regulations. Finally, besides archiving and monitoring business communication via WhatsApp, the upgraded Jatheon CTRL allows Jatheon customers to apply retention policies and legal holds, and to export the content in a number of formats.Jeff Marlow, VP Business Development said that with this upgrade, Jatheon CTRL brings an additional layer of functionality to companies that want to keep their social media and instant messaging communication channels under control. “Through this expansion, we’re allowing our customers to gain full control over an instant messaging tool that’s widely used for business communication across regulated industries. This solution comes with complete archiving support for WhatsApp for all iOS and Android devices and OS versions and we’re very pleased with how it’s been performing with first clients.”About JatheonJatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving and governance solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations.It is Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses, government agencies, educational, financial and healthcare institutions across the globe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com Contact Information Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Ivana Nikolic

+1-303-536-1880



https://jatheon.com/



