Challenge Europe Offer Five Types of Socket Screws

Production supply specialists Challenge Europe are pleased to offer five types of socket screws from stock to support the engineering/assembly industries.

Socket head cap screws, socket shoulder screws, socket button head screws, socket countersunk screws and socket setscrews are all in common usage by virtue of their ease of use in the production environment and for their very clean aesthetic appearance.



The great strength of these screws makes them popular in specialist tooling, engineering assemblies, hydraulic systems, vehicle production, furniture and other high quality technical equipment.



