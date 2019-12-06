A-Team Group Names Winners of 2019 Data Management Insight Awards

London, United Kingdom, December 06, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its 2019 Data Management Insight Awards at a well-attended ceremony at Merchant Taylors’ Hall today. The annual awards, now in their seventh year, recognise leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.
The awards were hosted by Andrew Delaney, chief content officer at A-Team Group, and Sarah Underwood, editor of Data Management Insight. The hosts were joined by Mandy Hickson, a former Royal Air Force pilot who completed three tours of duty and 45 missions over Iraq. Now bringing her experience to bear as a business consultant, Hickson presented the awards after a celebratory lunch attended by over 100 guests.
Award categories ranged from best sell-side and buy-side data management platforms, to managed services, corporate actions, entity data, quality analysis, data lineage, data discovery and graph database solutions. There were also categories for data providers and best-in-class propositions for innovation, technology and consultancy.
As well as solution categories, editor’s recognition awards were presented for best data management practitioner and best data management vendor professional of the year.
Winners
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - Asset Control
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Solution - SmartStream RDU
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Solution - Bloomberg Data Management Services
Best Data Visualisation Provider - Shield
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - Bloomberg
Best Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk – Orbis
Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - SIX
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - IHS Markit
Best Payments Data Solution - SWIFT
Best Data Quality Analysis Tool - Datactics
Best KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - Fenergo
Best Data Governance Solution - State Street Global Exchange
Best Index Data Provider - RIMES Technologies
Most Innovative Data Management Provider - Data Virtuality
Best Proposition for AI, Machine Learning, Data Science - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - GoldenSource
Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management - Soteria
Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - smartKYC
Best Consultancy in Data Management - Deloitte
Editor's Recognition Award for Best Data Management Practitioner - Lorraine Waters
Editor's Recognition Award for Best Data Management Vendor Professional - Malavika Solanki
Best Corporate Actions Solution - SimCorp Gain
Best Big Data Analytics Solutions Provider - FactSet
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - NeoXam DataHub
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - Refinitiv
Best Performance Measurement Solution - Statpro
Delaney said: “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards and thank you to everyone who took part in nominating and voting for their preferred solution, services and consultancy providers. The awards have been particularly popular this year, recognising the criticality of excellent data services and data management in capital markets, as well as a growing appetite for innovation.”
