A-Team Group Names Winners of 2019 Data Management Insight Awards

A-Team Group announced the winners of its 2019 Data Management Insight Awards at a well-attended ceremony at Merchant Taylors’ Hall today.

London, United Kingdom, December 06, 2019 --



The awards were hosted by Andrew Delaney, chief content officer at A-Team Group, and Sarah Underwood, editor of Data Management Insight. The hosts were joined by Mandy Hickson, a former Royal Air Force pilot who completed three tours of duty and 45 missions over Iraq. Now bringing her experience to bear as a business consultant, Hickson presented the awards after a celebratory lunch attended by over 100 guests.



Award categories ranged from best sell-side and buy-side data management platforms, to managed services, corporate actions, entity data, quality analysis, data lineage, data discovery and graph database solutions. There were also categories for data providers and best-in-class propositions for innovation, technology and consultancy.



As well as solution categories, editor’s recognition awards were presented for best data management practitioner and best data management vendor professional of the year.



Winners

Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - Asset Control

Best Sell-Side Managed Services Solution - SmartStream RDU

Best Buy-Side Managed Services Solution - Bloomberg Data Management Services

Best Data Visualisation Provider - Shield

Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions

Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - Bloomberg

Best Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk – Orbis

Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - SIX

Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - IHS Markit

Best Payments Data Solution - SWIFT

Best Data Quality Analysis Tool - Datactics

Best KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - Fenergo

Best Data Governance Solution - State Street Global Exchange

Best Index Data Provider - RIMES Technologies

Most Innovative Data Management Provider - Data Virtuality

Best Proposition for AI, Machine Learning, Data Science - S&P Global Market Intelligence

Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - GoldenSource

Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management - Soteria

Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - smartKYC

Best Consultancy in Data Management - Deloitte

Editor's Recognition Award for Best Data Management Practitioner - Lorraine Waters

Editor's Recognition Award for Best Data Management Vendor Professional - Malavika Solanki

Best Corporate Actions Solution - SimCorp Gain

Best Big Data Analytics Solutions Provider - FactSet

Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - NeoXam DataHub

Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - Refinitiv

Best Performance Measurement Solution - Statpro



Delaney said: “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards and thank you to everyone who took part in nominating and voting for their preferred solution, services and consultancy providers. The awards have been particularly popular this year, recognising the criticality of excellent data services and data management in capital markets, as well as a growing appetite for innovation.”



For more information on the A-Team Data Management Insight Awards contact:

Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager

Leigh Hill

44 (0)20 8090 2055



a-teamgroup.com/



