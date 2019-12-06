Feedonomics’ Robert Roizen Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Press Releases Feedonomics Press Release

Forbes released its prestigious list on December 3 and features 600 honorees across 20 industries selected from a pool of 15,000 nominees.



“We are ecstatic to see Robert honored in Forbes 30 Under 30 List,” said Shawn Lipman, CEO of Feedonomics. “Robert’s ingenuity and drive has allowed our company to not only grow steadily yet rapidly but to also ensure our offerings continue to expand and provide innovative solutions to online sellers.”



An engineering graduate from UCLA, Robert was instrumental in the development of the Feedonomics platform, a powerful and scalable product optimization technology that enables retailers, brands and eCommerce companies to optimize their product data across hundreds of advertising channels and marketplaces. With this new groundbreaking technology, online sellers can vastly improve their online search performance and ad conversions as well maintain a competitive edge in various marketplaces. The platform is backed by a full-service team offering 24/7 support.



“The Forbes 30 Under 30 list has become the preeminent recognition for the most up-and-coming visionaries, game-changers and pioneers the world has to offer – and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer, Forbes and creator of the Forbes Under 30 franchise.



The complete “30 Under 30” list can be found here: https://www.forbes.com/30-under-30/2020/#2b7da82933fa.



About Feedonomics



