Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TRENDnet Press Release

Receive press releases from TRENDnet: By Email RSS Feeds: TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group

Torrance, CA, December 06, 2019 --(



The EDGE Supplier Growth Award is only awarded to manufacturers and suppliers that exemplify superior service levels and dedication in working with Edge members. It recognizes success in the industry, accomplished through joint efforts between both TRENDnet and Edge group members.



“Edge is pleased to recognize the results of TRENDnet’s dedication to servicing and working with the Edge membership to grow business together,” said Melissa Sealy, chief operating officer of The Edge Group. “We are honored to partner with TRENDnet and look forward to even more future success.”



Presenting TRENDnet with this award is an extension of The Edge Group’s appreciation of TRENDnet’s commitment to the Edge Group and its members. The EDGE Supplier Growth Award celebrates the top five Edge Preferred Suppliers who experience the greatest growth with the Edge distributor group in a designated 12-month period.



“We are excited to be recognized with this award by The Edge Group as both loyalty and our strong relationships are a big part of our success with Edge,” said Denise Shaw, senior channel sales manager at TRENDnet. “Working with Edge allows us to reach a network of independent distributors from a central point of contact; their members are loyal to the brands that are offered and they truly work to support their brands whenever possible.”



The award was presented to TRENDnet at a special ceremony held on Oct. 28th as part of The Edge Group’s annual conference. The 2019 Edge Fall Conference was held on Oct. 28-30 in Chantilly, VA, just outside of Washington DC.



About TRENDnet, Inc.

TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com.



About The Edge Group

The Edge Group is a distributor-owned buying and marketing group serving the datacom, security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. With corporate offices based in Houston, Texas, Edge has a membership of more than 120 independent distributors with more than 1,000 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.edge-group.com. Torrance, CA, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has won this year’s EDGE Supplier Growth Award.The EDGE Supplier Growth Award is only awarded to manufacturers and suppliers that exemplify superior service levels and dedication in working with Edge members. It recognizes success in the industry, accomplished through joint efforts between both TRENDnet and Edge group members.“Edge is pleased to recognize the results of TRENDnet’s dedication to servicing and working with the Edge membership to grow business together,” said Melissa Sealy, chief operating officer of The Edge Group. “We are honored to partner with TRENDnet and look forward to even more future success.”Presenting TRENDnet with this award is an extension of The Edge Group’s appreciation of TRENDnet’s commitment to the Edge Group and its members. The EDGE Supplier Growth Award celebrates the top five Edge Preferred Suppliers who experience the greatest growth with the Edge distributor group in a designated 12-month period.“We are excited to be recognized with this award by The Edge Group as both loyalty and our strong relationships are a big part of our success with Edge,” said Denise Shaw, senior channel sales manager at TRENDnet. “Working with Edge allows us to reach a network of independent distributors from a central point of contact; their members are loyal to the brands that are offered and they truly work to support their brands whenever possible.”The award was presented to TRENDnet at a special ceremony held on Oct. 28th as part of The Edge Group’s annual conference. The 2019 Edge Fall Conference was held on Oct. 28-30 in Chantilly, VA, just outside of Washington DC.About TRENDnet, Inc.TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com.About The Edge GroupThe Edge Group is a distributor-owned buying and marketing group serving the datacom, security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. With corporate offices based in Houston, Texas, Edge has a membership of more than 120 independent distributors with more than 1,000 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.edge-group.com. Contact Information TRENDnet

Emily Chae

310-961-5500



www.trendnet.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TRENDnet Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend