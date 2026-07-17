Networking Technology News
Get connected to news about computer networking trends, equipment and devices. Find out about the latest developments in improving networking capabilities, breakthrough research, strategic partnerships and recognitions targeted toward networking professionals.
Perle Systems Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Integrity in Reliable Device Networking Hardware
Perle Systems is celebrating 50 years in business, a milestone that reflects five decades of innovation, integrity, and reliability in networking connectivity. Over that time, the company has evolved from a communications pioneer into a respected manufacturer of enterprise-grade networking and IoT connectivity solutions trusted worldwide. - July 17, 2026 - Perle Systems
Affiliate Site to FastestVPN Now Online and Offering Subscription Access to the Service
FastestVPN.net is now online and a legitimate and alternate means by which to subscribe and gain access to FastestVPN service. The site is an informative site in regard to VPN technology, contains some helpful network tools, and offers access to a VPN service which the site is affiliated. - July 07, 2026 - FastestVPN
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store
Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store. - June 04, 2026 - Axantum Software AB
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations. - May 21, 2026 - CybrHawk
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments. - May 14, 2026 - RocNet Supply
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
QNAP Introduces QSW-M7230-2X4F24T L3 Lite 100GbE Managed Switch
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the launch of the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T, a new L3 Lite managed 100GbE switch designed for enterprise network upgrades, high-performance storage environments, large-scale media production,... - April 25, 2026 - QNAP
IPNetwork Monitor Launches MCP Server to Connect Monitoring Workflows with AI Agents
The latest release enables AI assistants to automate routine monitoring tasks and orchestrate workflows across your environment under your control. - April 18, 2026 - IPNetwork Monitor
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
RocNet Supply Launches Ripple™, a New Line of Service Provider-Ready CPE Designed for Performance, Flexibility, and Availability
RocNet Supply is launching Ripple™, Powered by RocNet, a new line of customer premises equipment (CPE) built specifically for broadband service providers seeking high-performance, deployment-ready solutions without long lead times or complexity. - March 04, 2026 - RocNet Supply
LockSourcePro Launches Commercial Locksmith and Security Vendor Directory
LockSourcePro has launched a commercial security vendor directory connecting property managers and contractors with qualified commercial locksmiths and access control professionals. The platform focuses exclusively on commercial environments and helps organizations find trusted security vendors quickly and efficiently. - March 02, 2026 - LockSourcePro
IronOrbit to Sponsor Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026 and Present “Legal Tech Company of the Year”
IronOrbit, a cloud infrastructure and managed services provider specializing in secure, application-optimized virtual desktops for regulated industries, announced today that it will serve as a sponsor of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026, taking place on March 9, 2026, in New York... - February 06, 2026 - IronOrbit
DataCore Launches Puls8 to Deliver Enterprise-Class Persistent Storage for Kubernetes
Container-native storage unlocks maximum NVMe performance, resilience, and operational simplicity for stateful workloads. - January 27, 2026 - DataCore
WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications
WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors. - January 24, 2026 - WoMaster
Techead Successfully Completes CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation with Steadfast Partners’ Support
Techead, a leading provider of creative and IT staffing solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 Self-Attestation, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and supporting clients in the defense... - December 29, 2025 - Steadfast Partners LLC
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Hashgraph Online Unveils “HOL Hashnet MCP” - Enabling Universal AI Identity, Search, Discovery, Commerce, and Cross-Protocol Communications (with x402 & ERC-8004 Support)
Hashgraph Online announces the launch of HOL Hashnet MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that serves as a central gateway to the emerging agentic internet. HOL Hashnet MCP enables identity, discovery, and connection for autonomous agents and services across Web2 and Web3. - November 19, 2025 - Hashgraph Online
Graham Miranda Accelerates Market Dominance Through Unified Digital Infrastructure Platform
Integrated eSIM, Hosting, and SEO Ecosystem Positioned to Capture $78 Billion Digital Services Market Expansion - November 13, 2025 - Graham Miranda
QNAP Launches QSW 3000 Series 5-Port Full 10GbE Lite-Managed Switch — Ultra-Efficient Upgrade to 20Gbps High-Speed Networking
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today launched the new 5-port full 10GbE Multi-Gig/Fiber Lite-managed switch, the QSW-L3205-1C4T. Featuring four 10GbE Multi-Gig RJ45 ports and one 10GbE SFP+/RJ45 combo port, the QSW-L3205-1C4T maximizes... - October 19, 2025 - QNAP
RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Exclusive Look at the Social Platform That Actually Pays You Back
Pindogo has officially launched, redefining social media by paying every user from Day 1. After an exclusive sneak peek and behind-the-scenes tour with co-owner Alexis Clement, it’s clear this platform is built for fairness, community, and creativity. With an influencer backlot opening in Orlando in 2026, Pindogo is more than an app—it’s a movement where users finally share in the value they create. - September 17, 2025 - Pindogo
Starlink Local Installers is Nationwide Offering Starlink Consultations and Installation Services
At Starlink Local Installers, they provide top-notch Starlink installations with bonded and insured techs for your peace of mind. Let them take care of all your installation needs. All installers are licensed and carry a minimum one-million in liability insurance. - September 16, 2025 - Starlink Local Installers LLC
ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC
QNAP QHora Routers Now Support IPS, Enhancing Ransomware Defense with No License Fees
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today announced that its high-speed QHora series routers — QHora-301W, QHora-322, and QHora-321 — support Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) functionality in firmware version 2.6.0. The feature is... - September 07, 2025 - QNAP
MACH Networks Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran Tony Rossabi to Board of Directors
MACH Networks, a leading global provider of fully managed 5G wireless WAN technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony R. Rossabi to MACH’s Board of Directors. This appointment comes as MACH accelerates its growth through new partnerships with Managed Service... - August 20, 2025 - MACH Networks
Polaris Announces Series A Funding Led by Koch Disruptive Technologies and Appoints Industry Veteran Morten Nissov as CEO to Accelerate Growth
Polaris, a leading developer of next-generation optical modulators for bandwidth- and power-constrained interconnects, announces their Series A funding round and the appointment of a new CEO to drive commercialization. - August 18, 2025 - Polaris Electro-Optics
IronOrbit Recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service for the Third Year in a Row
IronOrbit has been recognized for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), reflecting its continued presence among evaluated providers of secure, high-performance cloud desktops and IT solutions. This inclusion reflects... - August 15, 2025 - IronOrbit
Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Meade Engineering makes its debut on the list, breaking into the elite top 6% - August 14, 2025 - Meade Engineering
Top Tech Analysts Launch “The TechStack” Show to Deliver Deep Actionable Insights
New video and audio webcast from The Technologists group cuts through the hype and offers comprehensive analysis on what matters most and its impact on the market. A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video... - August 13, 2025 - The Technologists
CCi Voice Joins the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
CCi Voice earns a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking #39 in U.S. telecommunications and #31 in Connecticut. With 77% revenue growth and 33% employee growth over three years, this first-time honoree credits its success to a dedicated team and loyal clients, as it works toward becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast. - August 13, 2025 - CCi Voice
IronOrbit Approved as Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) Partner
Milestone expands IronOrbit’s ability to serve U.S. government agencies and contractors with secure, compliant cloud solutions - August 01, 2025 - IronOrbit
Bloxtel Makes a Novel Contribution to the Field of AI
Telecom startup introduces brain-inspired AI mechanism to boost autonomous 5G systems. - July 01, 2025 - Bloxtel Inc.
QNAP Unveils QSW 3000 Series: 8-Port Full 10GbE Lite-Managed Switch with Stable and Effortless Network Control
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today launched its first 8-port full 10GbE Multi-Gig/Fiber Lite-managed switch, the QSW-L3208-2C6T. Featuring six 10GbE Multi-Gig RJ45 ports and two 10GbE SFP+/RJ45 combo ports, the switch also includes... - June 22, 2025 - QNAP
LYME Technology Solutions Achieves NetApp Preferred Partner Status
LYME Technology Solutions, proudly announces its advancement to Preferred Partner status with NetApp, a global leader in cloud data services and storage solutions. - June 17, 2025 - LYME Technology Solutions
Powering the Future of AEC: IronOrbit Spotlights Secure, GPU-Accelerated, and Compliance-Ready Desktops at AIA 2025
IronOrbit, a leader in secure, fully managed cloud-hosted workspaces, is proud to announce its participation in the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025, taking place June 4–7 in Boston, MA. With a strong and growing client base in the architecture, engineering, and construction... - May 02, 2025 - IronOrbit
Qryptonic Launches Q-Scout™ at Exclusive RSAC 2025 Event, Accelerating Quantum Security Readiness for Enterprises
Qryptonic, a global leader in quantum cybersecurity solutions, today announced the official launch of Q-Scout™, a strategic, rapid-turnaround quantum cybersecurity diagnostic tool, at a private, invitation-only event coinciding with RSAC 2025. - May 01, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Shahzaib Shah Rises from Balakot to Bug Bounty Fame After Securing Global Tech Giants
Syed Shahzaib Shah, a self-taught ethical hacker from Balakot, Pakistan, gains international recognition after discovering critical vulnerabilities in Global Tech Giants, and government platforms. As CEO of SS Support Network, Shahzaib Shah is redefining cybersecurity and support solutions across the U.S. and Global from one of Pakistan’s most remote tech-deprived regions. - April 16, 2025 - SS Support Network
12Port Unveils New Microsegmentation Software at RSA Conference 2025
12Port Horizon simplifies microsegmentation, prevents lateral movement, and enhances zero trust security. - April 08, 2025 - 12Port
Qryptonic Unveils Q-Strike™ 5.1 for Rapid Quantum Vulnerability Testing
Qryptonic LLC unveils Q-Strike™ 5.1, a quantum-enabled penetration testing platform that discovers cryptographic vulnerabilities in under 72 hours. With over 300 flaws identified across finance, healthcare, technology, and legal sectors, Q-Strike™ carries a $1M guarantee and aligns with NIST guidelines. A limited-time Quantum Readiness Snapshot is available, ensuring organizations stay ahead of looming quantum threats. - April 02, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Network Elites Appointed to CRN's 2025 Tech Elite 250
Network Elites is honored to be recognized on CRN’s 2025 Tech Elite 250, highlighting their excellence in AI, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. This achievement reflects their commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and innovative IT solutions. Through industry-leading partnerships and expert certifications, they help businesses stay protected and future-ready. - March 25, 2025 - Network Elites
Texas Integrators Expands Smart Home & Security Solutions Across East Texas
Texas Integrators, a leading provider of smart home automation and security solutions, is expanding its services to better serve homeowners and businesses across East Texas. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and professional installation, the company continues to enhance safety, connectivity,... - March 20, 2025 - Texas Technology Integrators