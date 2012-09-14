PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

Asigra Named Finalist in 2019 SDC Awards for Cybersecurity-Powered OpEX Backup Appliance Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra

BitVPN Emerges as Viable Alternative as Iran's Internet Blackout Approaches a Week 80 million Iranians continue to suffer from the nationwide internet shutdown that started late on Saturday night. In this precarious situation, BitVPN promises to be an excellent way for the residents of Iran to go online and stay connected to the world. - November 23, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Research Report Informs MSPs on CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Concerns Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra

Denali Advanced Integration CEO Majdi Daher Named to Puget Sound Business Journal Power 100 List The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Davos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

Cisco Names Denali Advanced Integration Enterprise & Service Provider Partner of the Year Denali was recognized at the 2019 Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada during the annual Americas Awards Reception. - November 12, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Cisco Systems Names Denali an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) Partner The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program for select Cisco partners with the right people, processes, and tools to enable an optimal customer experience. - November 05, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

Business Celebrates with Paid Vacations In celebration of a successful year of business, some of the New Age Marketing team jet sets to Cancun, Mexico. During their three-day retreat they attended an award ceremony and enjoyed fine dining as well as relaxation time on the breathtaking beaches of the Cancun Coast. Interests were sparked once... - October 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Incident Management and Server Deployment Using Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Integrations vs. Manual Methods In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Magna5 Selects Squire Technologies to More Efficiently Deliver Managed Services and Voice Solutions Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies

Two Weeks Until Global MilSatCom’s Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day. - October 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

TRENDnet Adds Cost Effective Industrial Solutions with Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches TRENDnet launches three new Industrial Fast Ethernet DIN-Rail Switches, including both PoE+ and standard/non-PoE models. These Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches are both rugged and cost-effective networking solutions for applications that don’t require as much bandwidth, such as with IP cameras, access controls, and PA systems. - October 17, 2019 - TRENDnet

Organizations Running Data Analysis in Their Private Clouds Can Benefit from Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 Server Nodes, Principled Technologies Finds Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Compares Vulnerability and Security Coverage of Leading Vulnerability Management Vendors Tenable.io covered more CVEs than either Rapid7 InsightVM or Qualys Cloud Platform. - October 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Tests Predictive Capabilities of Laptops with Dell ProSupport Plus and Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

Dessert Holdings Select Data Integration Specialists for Its NAV ERP and EDI Operations Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC

Loose Bruce Productions Re-Releases Sun Microsystems’ "Y2K" Video from 1999 on Approach to 20th Anniversary (Dec. 31) As the 20th Anniversary of “Y2K” (the “Millennium Bug”) approaches on December 31, song parodist, "Loose Bruce" Kerr (Loose Bruce Productions) releases the short comedy music parody video (set to the music of “YMCA” by the Village People, a hit song from 1978) produced in 1999 by a Silicon Valley tech giant at the time, Sun Microsystems. It was one way the company used to break the ice at Y2K planning meetings in the 6 months leading up to the event. - October 02, 2019 - Loose Bruce Productions

21st Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition Will Return to London in November as the Biggest Edition to Date SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom 2019 to commence on 5th, 6th and 7th of November in London with an anticipated 20% increase from last year. - September 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Regional CIS Experts to Present at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Group Reports: Regional speakers will gather at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30 and 31 January 2020. - September 16, 2019 - SMi Group

Nearly Two Out of Three Cyber Attacks Targeting SMEs; 60% of Uninsured Affected Companies Are Out of Business Within Six Months “Although many SMEs believe that they are not interesting enough to be hacked, criminals think differently. Of all cyber attacks on companies, 64% are SMEs, resulting in, among other things, a business interruption, loss of reputation, economic costs and/or a fine or legal action. Moreover, 60%... - September 14, 2019 - GamaSec

Principled Technologies Releases Competitive OLTP Database Workload Testing Results Between a Single-Processor AMD EPYC Solution and a Dual-Processor Intel Xeon Solution IT professionals at Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing fifteen legacy servers with either four current-gen AMD EPYC 7551P processor-powered single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7415 servers or four current-gen Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processor-powered dual-socket Supermicro SuperServer 2029U servers resulted in similar OLTP database performance gains. - September 13, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Publishes Report That Shows How Organizations with Ecommerce Applications Can Benefit from Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing older servers in a software-defined storage VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can help companies handle more transactional database work. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

StoneFly Adds Disaggregated Infrastructure to Enterprise Data Storage & Backup Solutions Set up redundant, scalable, and robust enterprise storage infrastructure for high density NAS, iSCSI SAN, and hyperconverged workloads. - September 04, 2019 - StoneFly

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Dusun Announces Its IoT Gateway Integrated with Tuya Platform Programmable gateways integrated with any platforms without extra development. - August 18, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

New "Dust and Dirt Sensor" Continuous monitoring of IT equipment and server racks for any contamination - includes Mobile App and Alerting; providing yet another level of Risk Mitigation to critical infrastructure. - August 07, 2019 - Alternate E Source

CloudWave Announces New Website for Multi-Cloud Healthcare IT Solutions CloudWave, a leading cloud service provider dedicated to providing IT services to hospitals and healthcare providers, recently announced the launch of its new website. CloudWave offers multi-cloud solutions delivered on-premises in the cloud edge, in the public cloud, or operated in CloudWave’s... - August 06, 2019 - CloudWave

ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC

The World’s Best Connectors Provides Virtual Networking for Too-Busy CEOs Technology has pushed CEOs into a 24/7 lifestyle (or lack-of-life) style. They have little time or opportunity to talk, much less go to meetings, with peers in other industries. A new community, The World's Best Connectors will take advantage of technology's capability to virally connect to employees, family, government, clients and the media. - July 29, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC

Principled Technologies Releases Report That Compares a ProDeploy Plus for Enterprise Deployment to an In-House Deployment Principled Technologies (PT) found that using ProDeploy Plus for Enterprise got Dell EMC storage and a data protection appliance ready for production sooner than an in-house administrator. - July 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

TRENDnet and Router Limits Upgrade Web Content Filtering and Productivity Software TRENDnet and Router Limits announce free upgrade to the web content filtering and productivity software integrated into select TRENDnet routers. Bandwidth monitoring and speed test support is available now through a free firmware upgrade. - July 18, 2019 - TRENDnet

Steadfast IT Engineers Design Game Changing Enterprise-Level Cloud Services for SME Businesses Steadfast is providing SMEs with advanced tools to help their IT strategy flourish - adopting a more agile, secure and scalable network through the benefits of the Virtual Data Center (VDC). - July 16, 2019 - Steadfast

Create Your Own Life Show Host Spoke at Outliers Podcast Festival The Outliers Podcast Festival has become a national traveling podcast event that brings together podcasters, content creators and technology innovators in major cities across the United States. The most recent event was held in Austin, Texas at Galvanize where podcasters and digital influencers gathered to learn from the best, network with top level entrepreneurs and connect with like-minded individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Command Your Brand

Runwell Solutions Celebrates Becoming an ALA - Independence Chapter Diamond Business Partner Respected Legal IT Services company giving back to the industry that supported their growth over 25 years. - July 03, 2019 - Runwell Solutions