Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option

Thimble is on a mission to make insurance simple and enable small businesses to succeed on their own terms. So far, so good - with over 100,000 on-demand insurance policies sold to over 120 professions including handymen, DJs, pet sitters, beauticians, and more. Go to thimble.com or download the Thimble app to get an insurance policy for your business in just 60 seconds. Oak Ridge, TN, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies.This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler.Formerly Verifly, the “A” rated backed carrier began as an option for the niche target audience of drone operators but quickly expanded their solution to insure clients who work a flexible job on their own terms. Thimble now provides liability coverage by the month, day, or hour for more than 120 professions, including photographers, handymen, and dog walkers.Thimble’s CEO, Jay Bregman, shared, “We’re very excited to partner with Appalachian Underwriters and introduce Thimble’s on-demand general liability coverage to a new audience of savvy insurance professionals. We’ve also developed digital tools to help agents get started and ultimately reduce the friction and frustration they’ve felt in the past servicing their small business clientele.”Insuring short-term projects and events is just another way the insurance industry is changing to become more technologically savvy, and AUI is happy to ride the wave to more accommodating and accessible ease of business for agents with Thimble.Appalachian Underwriters, Inc is a full-service MGA and wholesale insurance brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Commercial Specialty, Workers’ Compensation, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bill Arowood and Bob Arowood. Please visit appund.com for more information.Thimble is on a mission to make insurance simple and enable small businesses to succeed on their own terms. So far, so good - with over 100,000 on-demand insurance policies sold to over 120 professions including handymen, DJs, pet sitters, beauticians, and more. Go to thimble.com or download the Thimble app to get an insurance policy for your business in just 60 seconds. Contact Information Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

