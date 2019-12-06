Press Releases Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Press Release

Receive press releases from Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement: By Email RSS Feeds: Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Presents Project of the Decade

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Presents Project of the Decade: Home Addition & Historic Restoration in Manakin-Sabot VA 23238.

Richmond, VA, December 06, 2019 --(



The project was initiated in 2015 when a customer whom the company worked with before has reached out looking for a contractor to handle their planned home expansion in Goochland County, Virginia. "This was the beginning of a two year long collaboration, and one of the most rewarding and largest projects we've worked on this decade," said Doug Gentry, the company owner and a Virginia native.



The mansion was built in 1850s, initially a plantation house and now a private residence, and is placed on the National Register Of Historic Places. The work needed to be meticulous, the additions historically accurate and in line with the overall architecture and style.



This was a 6500 sq ft house remodel that included two additions totaling 15000 sq ft.: 2 master bedrooms and bathrooms, 2 master/California closets, a kitchen, and a family room were added, amongst many other improvements. This addition included 12 ft ceilings and 22 ft towers, double 2×6 walls, with an 800 amp service panel in a basement.



The existing structure was gutted as part of the improvement and restoration. All the ceilings were stripped, new insulation added, and new doors, many of them mahogany, were installed. The project also involved new energy efficient windows installation, hard pine floor restoration,new trim installation and remodel of all the existing bathrooms.



On the exterior, the company installed roofing and seamless gutters, did stucco finish, added a deck/patio, sunroom, walkway/driveway, generator shed and a custom solarium.



The crew included the 6-8 in house carpenters but we also involved specialists across many fields: roofers, architects, engineers, painters, masonry and brick specialists, electricians, hvac technicians, plumbers, drywallers, and an excavation team.



The project went along without a hitch and was completed in early 2018. "Although challenging at times, this was one of the most rewarding projects we've completed this decade," said Mr. Gentry about the mansion remodel.



About Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement



Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement is a family owned and operated Charlottesville VA general contractor with 40+ years in business! Virginia Class A Builder since 1975, we are a true one-stop shop for all your home improvement needs specializing in custom home construction, remodeling, and historic restoration. For more information, visit https://www.midatlanticcontractorsva.com or call (804) 647-0649. Richmond, VA, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement, a Culpeper Virginia-based builder specializing in custom home construction, home improvement and historic restoration, is proud to present a project of the decade: home addition and historic restoration in Manakin-Sabot, VA 23238.The project was initiated in 2015 when a customer whom the company worked with before has reached out looking for a contractor to handle their planned home expansion in Goochland County, Virginia. "This was the beginning of a two year long collaboration, and one of the most rewarding and largest projects we've worked on this decade," said Doug Gentry, the company owner and a Virginia native.The mansion was built in 1850s, initially a plantation house and now a private residence, and is placed on the National Register Of Historic Places. The work needed to be meticulous, the additions historically accurate and in line with the overall architecture and style.This was a 6500 sq ft house remodel that included two additions totaling 15000 sq ft.: 2 master bedrooms and bathrooms, 2 master/California closets, a kitchen, and a family room were added, amongst many other improvements. This addition included 12 ft ceilings and 22 ft towers, double 2×6 walls, with an 800 amp service panel in a basement.The existing structure was gutted as part of the improvement and restoration. All the ceilings were stripped, new insulation added, and new doors, many of them mahogany, were installed. The project also involved new energy efficient windows installation, hard pine floor restoration,new trim installation and remodel of all the existing bathrooms.On the exterior, the company installed roofing and seamless gutters, did stucco finish, added a deck/patio, sunroom, walkway/driveway, generator shed and a custom solarium.The crew included the 6-8 in house carpenters but we also involved specialists across many fields: roofers, architects, engineers, painters, masonry and brick specialists, electricians, hvac technicians, plumbers, drywallers, and an excavation team.The project went along without a hitch and was completed in early 2018. "Although challenging at times, this was one of the most rewarding projects we've completed this decade," said Mr. Gentry about the mansion remodel.About Mid-Atlantic Home ImprovementMid-Atlantic Home Improvement is a family owned and operated Charlottesville VA general contractor with 40+ years in business! Virginia Class A Builder since 1975, we are a true one-stop shop for all your home improvement needs specializing in custom home construction, remodeling, and historic restoration. For more information, visit https://www.midatlanticcontractorsva.com or call (804) 647-0649. Contact Information Mid-Atlantic Home Improvment

Doug Gentry

(804) 647-0649



https://www.midatlanticcontractorsva.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement