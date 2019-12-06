New Exxelia Ultra-Broadband Capacitors Ensure Low Insertion Over Wide Bandwidth up to 40GHz

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics, a global franchise distributor of the Exxelia Group, is now distributing three new series of Exxelia Ultra-Broadband Dielectric Ceramic Capacitors. These new broadband capacitors show low insertion loss up to 40GHz are perfect for Optoelectronics, High-Speed Data transfers and more.Thanks to Exxelia’s extensive MLCC manufacturing experience, New Yorker Electronics’ has well extended its RF capacitors product offerings with these new ultra-broadband series, the XBL, UBL and UBZ. Unveiled at the 2019 European Microwave Week tradeshow in Paris, the Ultra-Broadband Capacitors are available in standard EIA sizes compatible with SMT ‘pick and place’. And, its highly reliable ceramic material is also compatible with any soldering processes. The new series ensures an ultra-low insertion loss and excellent return loss over a wide bandwidth.The UBL, UBZ and XBL Series are primarily designed for optoelectronics and high-speed data, broadband test equipment and broadband applications and broadband microwave / millimeter wave amplifiers and oscillators. In circuit applications, it is ideal for DC Blocking, Coupling and Bypassing applications.Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high reliability passive components. Exxelia Technologies (formerly Eurofarad) is a designer and manufacturer of complex passive components and precision subsystems: ceramic, plastic film and mica capacitors, filters, position sensors, slip rings and precision mechanics for high technology applications: Aerospace, Defense, Medical, Space, Rail and Oil Exploration.Features & Benefits:EIA 0201 and 0402 Case sizesLow insertion loss up to 40 GHzRoHS CompliantApplications:Optoelectronics / High-speed dataBroadband test equipment & applicationsBroadband microwave / millimeter wave amplifiers and oscillatorsNew Yorker Electronics currently has the ceramic broadband capacitors available for orders. NYE is franchise distributor of the Exxelia Group, and supplies its full line of Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors as well as its EMI/RFI Filters, Magnetics, Position Sensors, Slip Rings and Rotary Joints.New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



