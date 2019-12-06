Sytel Enables Growth of Kelly Services, Russia, with Hosted Contact Center Solution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sytel Limited Press Release

"As we look to the future," said Kelly Operations Director Yury Efrosinin, "we need the flexibility to respond to the ever growing challenges and opportunities for growth and diversification in this dynamic market place. Sytel gives us that flexibility."



With software installed on servers in Nizhny Novgorod connecting to agents in Moscow, Smolensk and St. Petersburg, Kelly's personnel services require effective balancing of all inbound and outbound traffic. "Sytel's automated blending enables this," said Mr. Efrosinin. "It allows us to adapt quickly to business needs, managing our resources in the most cost-effective way, and getting the best value from our agents' time."



"The agility of the Sytel hosted solution enables us to respond quickly to our daily challenges," added Mr. Efrosinin. "Everything from large, complex agent scripts, to reporting metrics, to IVR flow can be tailored to our unique situation and updated on the fly. This allows us to stay on top of any rapid changes and deliver best value for our customers."



Kelly develops and uses its own specialist CRM systems. "Integrating Sytel with our CRM systems has been quick and easy," commented Mr. Efrosinin, "because Sytel expose a clean, clear and comprehensive API set. This gives us a robust integration that we can extend as the business requires."



Sytel CEO Michael McKinlay commented, "We are delighted to be responding to Kelly's challenging needs. Their growth plans are no longer held back by technology. Sytel's software lets them expand and customise easily, adding new functionality, integrating with other applications as they need and having the capacity to easily add new contact center locations whenever and wherever they need. Expansion and adaptability are in our software's DNA."



About Kelly Services:

Kelly Services is a world leader in the field of outsourcing and personnel management solutions, offering solutions for the selection, adaptation and retention of the best employees, as well as in the field of contingent workforce and outsourcing services. Since 1946 around the world, and since 1993 in Russia, we have been implementing solutions that allow our customers to focus on their core business. Our uniqueness lies in the wide range of proposed solutions for personnel management and providing customers with a complete portfolio of business lines within one company.



About Sytel Limited:

Sytel Limited software solutions connect and manage calls and media sessions, without boundary. Sytel's solutions for carriers, enterprises and cloud/ hosted contact center providers deliver high-volume routing and media processing on a distributed host-based platform, and are driving inbound, outbound and blended telephony, email, SMS chat and other media types in over 50 countries.



Sales Contact: Ken Brompton, Sales Director, Russia & CIS, kenb@sytel.com



