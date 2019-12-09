"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Redmars America Co., Ltd. Press Release

Ridgefield, NJ, December 09, 2019 --(



However, the positive news for teenagers with below-average height is that the teenage years, and even more specifically, puberty is the best time to attain body height. Hereditary factors play thereby a crucial role. Scientists believe that about 60% to 80% of human height is determined by our genes, and the remainder by environmental factors. Living a healthy lifestyle enables teenagers to make the most of their physical and cognitive development.



A well-balanced diet is the most important environmental factor for height growth. The intake of the macronutrients: proteins, fats, and carbohydrates are particularly important. Teenagers should also integrate a lot of fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and whole grains in their diet to get a sufficient amount of vitamins and minerals. Another important factor for our height growth is sleep. While we are sleeping our body is producing the human growth hormone (HGH) in our brain, which regulates the growth process and helps to maintain our cell and organic functions. Teenagers should sleep every night between 8 to 11 hours so that their body can rest and regenerate. Regular exercise stimulates the HGH and helps them grow. Teenagers should also stay well clear of cigarettes, excessive alcohol, steroid or drug intake, as they can stunt their growth process.



Eating a well-balanced and healthy diet sounds simpler than it actually is, this applies not only to teenagers. In our modern fast-paced lives, it can be difficult to get all the essential vitamins, minerals and proteins our bodies need to grow. Teenagers are often stressed out by external factors such as exam preparations, or struggles with their friends and dating. Life can be though as a teenager and some of them might need a helping hand in their growth process.



"Bone Science" will soon release its promising "Dr’s Grow UP" in the US market and plan to expand their sales all over the world. "Dr’s Grow UP" has been developed in collaboration with medical experts and consists of a blend of many vital minerals, vitamins, proteins, and other ingredients, that are suggested to accelerate height growth. One package of "Dr’s Grow UP" includes 2 containers: AM and PM – to ensure an optimal supply of nutrients throughout the day.



About Bone Science:

Richard Fahrafellner

+1-201-603-8143



thebonescience.com/



