PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ultimate Beauty Health Announces Support for the Celiac Disease Foundation; Tackles Nutritional Absorption Dilemma for People with Celiac Ultimate Beauty Health, today announced their support with the Celiac Disease Foundation, a national organization founded in 1990 to bring about an end to the suffering caused by Celiac disease. Celiac is a serious auto-immune disease that occurs genetically and effects one out of one hundred people... - December 18, 2019 - Ultimate Beauty Health

Bariatric Plastic Surgery is Booming The number of patients that have undergone bariatric plastic surgery over the past 18 years has skyrocketed. - December 12, 2019 - Edward Domanskis, MD

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP" The teenage years are an important and exciting time in our life. Our body goes through a lot of change and emotions play an important role. Body height, as well as physical appearance, become often important factors for teen self-esteem. They take influence on friendships, school, and dating success. - December 09, 2019 - Redmars America Co., Ltd.

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

Rosann Cunningham LLC Announces the Release of Health & Wellness Book, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019. Fuel Your... - November 15, 2019 - Rosann Cunningham LLC

New Zealand Honey Co. Celebrates the Launch of a New Manuka Honey Range New Zealand Honey Co. is excited to announce a new look Raw Manuka Honey range where powerfully active meets health and wellness. These five UMF products are now available globally and come in 250g and 500g jar sizes with a special gift pack option. Made by nature, the products align perfectly with the health and wellness space. Research conducted by the company found there was a demand for unique and natural New Zealand products that were versatile when it came to health. - November 08, 2019 - New Zealand Honey Co.

Renowned Nutritionist from India Shivani Sikri Has Been Awarded "Best Dietician" Shivani Sikri, ranked amongst the best dieticians in Delhi, has been awarded Best Dietician for Weight Loss. - November 01, 2019 - Nutri4verve: Online Weight Loss Diet Clinic

Fan Health Network Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 18, 2019 - Fan Health Network

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited... - October 12, 2019 - NIFS

SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn October Program to Help Those Who Can't Stop Eating SHiFT-Recovery by Acorn will be facilitating a new five-week program beginning with a six-day intensive food addiction in-patient treatment stay on October 11 in Kissimmee, FL. The five-week program includes a six-day stay at an abstinent facility and a 30-Day Aftercare program that will provide attendees with a transition into life back home for the outpatient portion of the program. - October 02, 2019 - SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn

Kersey Kickbox Workout Goes High Tech Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club becomes the first and largest SMART Kickboxing gym in Canada, with an exclusive partnership with Impact Wrap. This technology platform will level up the members workout with data proven results. - September 30, 2019 - Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club

Thrivous Upgrades Clarity Daily Nootropic with Synapsa Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has launched Formula 3 of Clarity Daily Nootropic. Formula 3 incorporates Synapsa, a standardized and patented form of bacopa monnieri that has been the subject of more than 30 years of clinical study for memory support. While most cognitive health supplements... - September 25, 2019 - Thrivous

Dr. Berg Has Devised a Unique Ketogenic Diet That is Adaptable to Any Lifestyle Leading weight-loss consultant, Dr. Eric Berg, now offers unique and highly-effective Keto diet plans to help busy individuals stay fit and healthy. - September 19, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals

Thrivous Upgrades Alpha with Phosphatidylserine for Healthy Brain Aging Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has upgraded Alpha, the neuroprotector, to include phosphatidylserine. Alpha is a cognitive longevity enhancement supplement that Thrivous developed to support healthy brain aging. Thrivous designed formula 2 of Alpha to enhance its efficacy, enabled by improvements... - September 19, 2019 - Thrivous

CiiTECH is a Proud Platinum Sponsor of CannX Medical Cannabis Expo in Tel Aviv CannX is one of the biggest events in the Global Medicinal Cannabis Industry taking place September 9-10 in Tel-Aviv, Israel. - September 10, 2019 - CiiTECH Ltd.

Thrivous Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Utah has accredited Thrivous. After review, BBB determined that Thrivous meets its Standards for Trust: build trust, advertise honestly, tell the truth, be transparent, honor promises, be responsive, safeguard privacy, and embody integrity. Thrivous has committed to continue... - September 04, 2019 - Thrivous

U.S. Veg Corp's San Francisco Event to Feature Renowned Doctor The author of the international bestseller How Not to Die will headline the Apple Symposium Stage for this year’s California Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium on Saturday, September 21, at the Palace of Fine Arts. Dr. Michael Greger will speak from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. and then sign copies of his... - August 16, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

Thrivous Launches Surge, the Acute Nootropic Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has developed and brought to market Surge, the acute nootropic. Surge is designed for occasional use to increase energy and focus, and to reduce side effects from caffeine. It is also designed to complement Clarity and Serenity, nootropics previously developed... - August 01, 2019 - Thrivous

NYCBS Set to Open New 347 Treatment Center New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long... - July 27, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Industry Leaders Highlight Educational Resources as Bid Window Opens for DME Competitive Bidding Program Round 2021 In recognition of the opening of the Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (DMEPOS) competitive bidding program bid window today, a group of leading industry trade organizations is showcasing new educational resources to help potential bidders navigate recent changes made to... - July 16, 2019 - CQRC

Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Welcomes Michael McCabe, MD to RMG Lakewood Group Colorado's largest GI group and the Region's Digestive Health leader is continuing to expand, with the addition of the highly recruited Dr. McCabe joining the practice on Monday, July 15th. - July 14, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology

World-Renowned Keto Expert, Dr. Eric Berg, Reveals Secrets of the Keto Universe on His YouTube Channel The channel has more than two thousand four hundred published videos to date, viewed by over five hundred thousand viewers daily. - July 12, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals

World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Highlands Ranch, CO Family in Highlands Ranch, CO looking forward to the extra help diabetic alert service dog will bring. - July 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Success Strategist Making a Difference Wins Business Honor Recently voted as Top 25 Entrepreneurs by Leading Women Entrepreneurs. “The women we recognize are amazing role models for women in entrepreneurship and business everywhere. Their tremendous accomplishments are representative of the increasing impact women are making in the world of business. Every year, we continue to be blown away by how many successful women are nominated for the Top 25.” - July 08, 2019 - FINE to FAB

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

6AMRun.com Hits One Year Mark A look into the first year of business for 6AMRun.com, the first ever all in one supplement for runners only. - June 27, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

Veronica A. Wright Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Veronica A. Wright of Lawrenceville, Georgia has been honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of transportation and wellness. Times Square... - June 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Shopping Lists Are What Keeps Canada Healthier Than UK and USA, Research by Listonic Finds International shopping list app, Listonic, looked into what grocery lists their users in Canada, USA, and UK were making, to see who made healthier lists in 2018. When comparing the data against official health statistics, the data suggest that healthy grocery shopping may be key to staying healthy. - June 10, 2019 - Listonic

Plant-Based Weight Loss Pill Calocurb Rapidly Expands Globally The ground-breaking plant-based dietary supplement calocurb™ is rapidly expanding internationally. Last week Iceland joined the list of countries that the supplement is now available in, which includes the United States, China and New Zealand. According to calocurb’s maker – LifeStream... - May 31, 2019 - Calocurb

Turkey Burgers Seen as the Better Option on National Hamburger Day, May 28 New Book “The No Mammal Manifesto” asks Americans to go “cold turkey” on the cow and stick to non-beef alternatives - May 28, 2019 - Adam Rogers

New “fasting to Feed” Campaign Launches During the Month of Ramadan Humanity First USA (HFUSA), with the support of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, is launching its Fasting to Feed campaign during the final 10 days of Ramadan this year through June 6, 2019, in an effort to help Americans suffering from hunger. By fasting for over 16 hours a day during this month, all... - May 26, 2019 - Humanity First

On National Hamburger Day, Americans Advised to Avoid Beef; New Book "The No Mammal Manifesto" Says a Better Burger is Made of Turkey Adam Rogers, author of "The No Mammal Manifesto: Diet for a new and more sustainable world," says that the beef industry wants you to believe their product is good for your health, but not to be fooled. - May 25, 2019 - Adam Rogers

VOS Digital Media Group and Treepple Tailored Health News Ink Distribution Agreement for Treepple’s Innovative News Products Doctors and journalists at Treepple Tailored Health News make quick sense of the latest medical research for VOS partners. - May 01, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Nutritional Addiction Mitigation Eating and Drinking (NAMED) Program Releases Menu for Children Afflicted with PANDAS/PANS Menu Calls for Food Rich with Omega 3 Fatty Acids - April 25, 2019 - NAMED

Judi Sheppard Missett Receives Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award Innovative global fitness pioneer Judi Sheppard Missett receives Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award. - April 17, 2019 - Jazzercise, Inc.

MedAware Systems Findings on Dietary Sodium Restriction to be Presented at the American Society for Nutrition Conference Is there science to support sodium restriction in the diet? MedAware Systems is addressing that question at the American Society for Nutrition’s (ASN) flagship conference Nutrition 2019, in Baltimore, MD June 8 – 11, 2019. ASN was founded in 1928, with the mission to develop and extend knowledge... - March 27, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

The Weight Loss Center of the North Shore Announces Unique Weight Loss Event Being Held at Finz Restaurant in Salem, MA The Weight Loss Center of the North Shore will be holding a special event: The Skinny on Weight Loss. It is a dinner and discussion being held at Finz restaurant in Salem, MA on Thursday, March 28 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Participants will gain valuable and practical advice on weight loss and healthy living from Dr. Carmela Mancini. - March 25, 2019 - Weight Loss Center of the North Shore

New You Cell Renew Introduces a New Supplement to Renew Your DNA and Support Overall Health New You Cell Renew has taken NMN, a nucleotide molecule and NAD precursor that renews DNA and RNA to the next level. Launching the first NMN - CoQ10 supplement that helps support Heart, Muscles, Glucose Levels, and Cells, while renewing DNA and increasing exercise endurance. New You Cell Renew supplements... - March 19, 2019 - New You Cell Renew

DEMACO Showcases New Technology for Pasta Machines at IDMA Fair in Istanbul DEMACO showcases a broad variety of new technology for pasta machines and processing during the IDMA International Fair in Istanbul. This new technology provides pasta makers with easier to use machines and ability to make a wide variety of products to meet dietary and culinary trends. - March 18, 2019 - DEMACO

Nutritional Addiction Mitigation Eating and Drinking (NAMED) Program Urges Americans to Take Part in National Nutrition Month Activities® National Nutrition Month® Focuses Attention on Developing Sound Eating and Physical Activity Habits. - March 14, 2019 - NAMED