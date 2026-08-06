Diet & Nutrition News
Diet and nutrition news, featuring the latest findings, events, products and services in nutrition therapy, special dietary needs and weight management. Information from companies and organizations in the nutrition space, includes new app and software announcements, awards, industry leaders and research.
Lobbie Continues Building the Modern Clinic Platform with Enhanced Patient Billing
Today’s clinics can strengthen cash flow and streamline operations building more sustainable businesses by unifying patient acquisition, intake, clinical workflows, billing, memberships, and payments in one integrated platform. - August 06, 2026 - Lobbie
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II of Marrero, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of nutrition/wellness. Dr. Andrus... - July 29, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Primary Care Physician, Dr. Deepa Malineni
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Deepa Malineni, a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 15 years of experience providing comprehensive, evidence-based care. Dr. Malineni will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 1061 N Broadway,... - July 04, 2026 - New York Health
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
CADDARA™ Introduces ELEVATE: The First Supplement to Pair Liposomal NAD+ with Gut Probiotics in a Single Delay-Release Capsule
CADDARA, a premium longevity supplement brand built for 30 and above, today announces the launch of ELEVATE, a first-of-its-kind formulation combining Liposomal NAD+ and a multi-strain probiotic complex in a single delivery system. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, ELEVATE represents a... - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
CADDARA Introduces ACTIVATE, a Delay-Release Longevity Supplement Combining Liposomal NMN and Probiotics
Product launch: New TikTok Shop-exclusive formula pairs NAD+ support with digestive health in Caddara’s proprietary double-capsule delivery system. - May 27, 2026 - CADDARA
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
O∆K Names Olivia Danos 2026 National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Olivia Danos Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Pennington Biomedical Study Shows Use of Obesity Drugs Alongside Behavioral Intervention Associated with Reduced “Food Noise”
Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Hanim Diktas presented “Changes in Food Noise in Two Weight Management Programs: Effects of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists” at the 33rd European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul, Turkey - May 15, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
Movanze™ Wins Multiple 2026 Awards – Recognized as a Leading Candidate for “Best Joint Support Supplement” in Europe
Movanze™, a premium joint and muscle support supplement developed in Scandinavia, has been awarded two major industry recognitions in 2026, strengthening its position as a leading contender for the best joint support supplement in both Norway and Europe. - May 05, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
TeleDIETS Launches AI Digital Dietitian to Transform Medical Nutrition Therapy for Providers
TeleDIETS, the AI-powered medical nutrition therapy platform developed by Lifestyles Technologies, today announced the expansion of its AI Digital Dietitian, designed to help physicians, clinics, and telehealth providers deliver faster, reimbursable nutrition care. - April 24, 2026 - TeleDIETS
TeleDIETS Expands AI Nutrition Platform with EHR Integration and White-Label Solutions
TeleDIETS is expanding its platform capabilities to include deeper EHR integration and white-label deployment options, allowing healthcare organizations to embed AI-driven nutrition therapy directly into their workflows. - April 24, 2026 - TeleDIETS
CalStop™ Named Weight Loss Supplement of the Year 2026
Norwegian-developed supplement recognised for science-aligned approach to appetite control and weight management. - April 23, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
International Vitamin Corporation Recognized by Food Business Review as Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC), a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, has been recognized as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 by Food Business Review. This recognition reflects IVC’s leadership in accelerating speed-to-market and... - April 13, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
S2 Medical™ Expands Kids Corner™ Program to Include Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Supplies
S2 Medical™ has expanded its Kids Corner™ program to include pediatric enteral nutrition, offering a full range of supplies for children with complex needs. Families can now access incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and feeding support through one provider. The program includes home delivery, insurance coordination, and personalized support to help caregivers manage care with greater ease. - April 02, 2026 - S2 Medical
Best Joint Supplement: Movanze™ Wins Award
Best joint supplement is the title Movanze™ has now been awarded in Norway for 2026, after being recognized with the distinction “Best Joint Support Supplement of the Year, Norway 2026” in the Logistics & Supply Chain Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine. - March 31, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Longevity Rx Partners with Equinox Hotels to Bring Clinical-Grade Cellular Health Supplements to Luxury Hospitality
Dr. Will Cole's functional medicine-backed supplement brand joins Equinox Hotels' curated high-performance offering at the flagship Hudson Yards location. - March 17, 2026 - Longevity Rx
Industry Legend Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness, and Quality-of-Life Support
Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health,... - March 16, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support. Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s... - March 14, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
SoSoThin.com Launches to Provide Fast, Affordable, and Discreet Access to Semaglutide Weight Loss Solutions
Executive Digital, a global digital marketing agency, today announced the official launch of SoSoThin.com, a new online destination designed to make semaglutide weight loss treatments accessible to consumers through a cash-pay model that eliminates insurance delays, denials, and red tape. SoSoThin. - February 16, 2026 - So So Thin
Dherbs Joins Exciting Partnership with Body By Ted for New Weight Loss Series: Ted’s House
Dherbs joins forces with plus size celebrity trainer, @bodybyted, for a brand new weight loss series called Ted’s House. The series offers viewers the chance to witness an incredible weight loss transformation over a two-month period. - February 05, 2026 - Dherbs Inc.
Singing Pastures Launches Bone Broth + Collagen Meat Sticks in Northeast Costco Warehouses Ahead of Big Game Weekend
Singing Pastures, a woman-owned functional snack brand from Maine, is expanding into 23 Costco warehouses across the Northeast ahead of the Big Game Weekend with its bone broth and collagen meat sticks. Launched nationally in December, the clean-label snacks are made with grass-fed beef or pasture raised pork and deliver functional protein without fillers or artificial ingredients. Designed for modern wellness routines, the meat sticks support protein-forward, gut friendly snacking. - February 04, 2026 - Singing Pastures
CalStop™ Named Weight-Loss Supplement of the Year
CalStop™ has been awarded “Weight-loss Supplement of the Year” at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025, reinforcing the product’s position as a science-aligned and quality-focused brand within the weight-management supplement category. - January 16, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Holiday Tips from the Experts at Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Encourages “Small Shifts” for a Healthier, More Energized Holiday Season - November 19, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Stryve Foods, Inc. (OTC: SNAX) Full-Year 2025 Outlook Reflects Strong Operational Turnaround and Margin Expansion
Stryve Demonstrates Significant Financial Progress Since 2022 Transformation and Initiates Formal Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value - November 18, 2025 - Stryve Foods, Inc.
Botanical Advocacy and Education (BAE) Launches to Promote Pure, Safe and Natural Solutions for Public Health
Botanical Advocacy and Education’s goal is to educate all people to the truth about botanicals. BAE is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural, unadulterated Botanicals for the purposes they choose. - November 17, 2025 - Botanical Advocacy and Education
Lemond Nutrition Joins MYOR Network to Expand Personalized Nutrition Services
Lemond Nutrition, a registered dietitian private practice in Plano, Texas, is joining MYOR, a nationwide community of registered dietitian practices committed to improving health outcomes through innovative technology and evidence-based care. - October 27, 2025 - Lemond Nutrition
Zatik Naturals Reinforces Black Seed Oil Authenticity Amid Rising Market Adulteration
Zatik Naturals addresses rising adulteration in the black seed oil market caused by global supply chain issues. To ensure authenticity, Zatik rigorously tests every incoming lot for purity, freshness, and identity before use in production. Each batch undergoes chemical fingerprinting, marker verification, and oxidation checks, guaranteeing only genuine Nigella sativa oil is bottled under the Zatik name. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friend of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin. - October 19, 2025 - ArcticSource1
IVC Hosts Charity Golf Tournament, Donates $100,000 to Support Local Communities
IVC proudly hosted its annual Charity Golf Tournament on October 8 at The Cliffs at Mountain Park Golf Club, bringing together employees, partners, and community members for a day of camaraderie, giving, and impact. As part of the event, IVC donated $50,000 each to March of Dimes in Anderson, SC,... - October 11, 2025 - International Vitamin Corporation
Natural Cure Labs’ Level Off Gains Traction as Americans Seek Metabolic Health
Natural Cure Labs has updated its Level Off glucose support supplement to include loquat leaf extract, expanding the formula’s evidence base for healthier post-meal glucose balance. With only 12% of U.S. adults metabolically healthy, the enhancement underscores rising demand for natural solutions. - September 24, 2025 - Natural Cure Labs
Auffüllen Launches in India with Holistic, Research-Backed Dietary Supplements
Auffüllen Healthcare Private Limited has officially entered the Indian market, introducing a range of allergen-free dietary supplements designed for preventive wellness. By combining the wisdom of Ayurveda and Unani with modern scientific research, Auffüllen aims to make clean, effective,... - September 22, 2025 - Auffüllen Healthcare Private Limited
Michigan Food as Medicine Summit to Bring Together Health, Policy, and Community Leaders October 7–8
On National Food as Medicine Day, September 14, the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) announced details of the Michigan Food as Medicine Summit (MiFAM) to be held on October 7–8, 2025 at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. The Summit will convene healthcare providers, payers, policymakers, researchers, and community leaders to advance the role of food and nutrition in health and health care. - September 20, 2025 - Food Bank Council of Michigan
Longevity World Cup Launches: A Global Sport Where Age is the Advantage
The Longevity World Cup, launching September 16, 2025, is the first global competition where athletes win by reversing their biological age. Rankings are based on verified tests using the PhenoAge clock, with categories by gender and generation. Prize money, funded in Bitcoin, goes to the top athletes. - September 16, 2025 - Longevity World Cup
Lyfe RX Launches New Brand Identity, Bringing Science-Backed Wellness Solutions to Consumers Nationwide
Lyfe RX, formerly Live Well RX, announces its official rebrand and launch, introducing a fresh identity and expanded wellness offerings. With personalized weight management, peptide therapies, doctor-curated supplements, and high-protein meal prep, Lyfe RX delivers comprehensive, science-backed solutions to help customers achieve their health, longevity, and wellness goals. - September 10, 2025 - The Lyfe RX
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
New Book “Life Lessons From the Overhead Bin: A Flight Attendant’s Advice on How to Be Fit, Fearless and Fulfilled After 50” Uplifts and Inspires Women to Soar in Midlife
In her debut book, author Helen Fritsch weaves observations and stories from her 40-year career in the sky with her unique inspirational advice and practical tips. - August 14, 2025 - Helen Fritsch
CardoMax Acquired by Cardone Ventures, Marking a New Era in High-Performance Nutrition
CardoMax, the innovative liquid-based supplement company founded by former Navy SEALs, has been acquired by Cardone Ventures, the leading business growth and investment firm founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. This acquisition marks a significant step in the evolution of performance... - August 12, 2025 - CardoMax
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. “Dr. Yang’s expertise in... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Dolly A. Colby Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dolly A. Colby of San Carlos, California, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Dolly A. Colby Dolly A. Colby, R.N., B.S.N., is part of the... - July 18, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Phenotap, Inc. Receives Progr. Related Investment from Helmsley Charitable Trust to Advance Breakthrough Ketone Sensor Technology for People Living with Type 1 Diabetes
Phenotap, Inc. announced a $3 million investment to support the continued development and optimization of KetoTap™ Core, a novel enzymatic technology, to make it active and stable enough to be used as part of a continuous ketone sensor that can help prevent the occurrence of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) for people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D). - July 14, 2025 - Phenotap, Inc.
Charles O. Scott, African American Millionaire Phi Beta Sigma, UVA Alumnus, and Health Entrepreneur, Receives Unconditional Presidential Pardon from Donald J. Trump
Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump has granted a complete and unconditional pardon to its co-founder, Charles O. Scott. The White House issued the official pardon warrant, absolving Mr. Scott of his conviction. - June 19, 2025 - Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc
"The Chronic Prostatitis 360 Protocol" Book by Philip Potasiak, Presents a New Natural Treatment Protocol for Millions of Men in the US with Chronic Prostatitis
"The Chronic Prostatitis 360 Protocol" is a scientifically proven natural treatment protocol for the 5 million men in the US who struggle with chronic prostatitis a devastating condition that is notoriously difficult to treat. - June 18, 2025 - Philip Potasiak