Fairfax Roofing Contractors Discuss How Often Gutters Should be Cleaned

The Fairfax roofing contractors at Beyond Exteriors, recently released a blog discussing how often gutters should be cleaned.

Clean gutters offer a multitude of benefits. Gutters that are clogged with leaves can lead to serious drainage issues, including leaks that damage your house's walls. Clogs can also cause mold to grow, creating a number of health problems. Clean gutters help protect your roof from damage, which can cost thousands of dollars to fix, and prevent damage to the foundation of your home if water gets in and expands during the winter. Well maintained gutters also deter bugs, mice, squirrels, and other animals from settling into the warm, decomposing leaves dirty gutters often contain. If you find it difficult to keep up with gutter cleaning, gutter guards can help prevent leaves and other debris from entering your gutters too often.



Gutters should be cleaned at least twice per year. Cleaning your gutters in the late spring ensures that you remove any debris that has built up over the last few months of shedding leaves, and cleaning them again in the late summer or early fall helps prevent fall leaves from piling on top of old debris. Some homeowners may need to clean their gutters more often. If you notice overflows, leaking, standing water, or a large amount of debris in your gutters, clean them out to prevent further damage. You may need to replace your gutters if you notice cracks or leaks even when the gutters are not full, or if your gutters have been improperly installed and deposit water too close to your home.



