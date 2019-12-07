Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Releases Gift of Love by Jazz-Soul Diva Rita Graham

Loveforce International Releases the single, Gift of Love by Jazz-Soul Diva Rita Graham worldwide.

Santa Clarita, CA, December 07, 2019 --(



Graham wrote the song as well as performed it. She was inspired one cold December day when she was watching T.V. and noticed a lot of commercials hawking everything from perfume to cars for Christmas. She began to think about how commercial Christmas has become and how far away our society has strayed from the original meaning of Christmas.



“Christmas is about love, being with your family and loved ones and sharing love unselfishly and unconditionally,” said Graham. “Think about how wonderfully different the world would be if we all focused on love instead of getting things for Christmas,” she continued.



The song is also romantic in nature and talks about someone giving a gift of love to someone they love and care about. Gift of Love by Rita Graham is available on Spotify, iTunes, Deezer and everywhere people buy and stream music.



For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, December 07, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International Records has released Gift of Love by Jazz-Soul Diva Rita Graham. The song has been released as a single worldwide on most major platforms. The single is being released as a Christmas song but it is appropriate for any time of the year because the gift of love is appropriate for any occasion.Graham wrote the song as well as performed it. She was inspired one cold December day when she was watching T.V. and noticed a lot of commercials hawking everything from perfume to cars for Christmas. She began to think about how commercial Christmas has become and how far away our society has strayed from the original meaning of Christmas.“Christmas is about love, being with your family and loved ones and sharing love unselfishly and unconditionally,” said Graham. “Think about how wonderfully different the world would be if we all focused on love instead of getting things for Christmas,” she continued.The song is also romantic in nature and talks about someone giving a gift of love to someone they love and care about. Gift of Love by Rita Graham is available on Spotify, iTunes, Deezer and everywhere people buy and stream music.For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company