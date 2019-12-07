Silent Breach Establishes Headquarters in New York City

Press Releases Silent Breach Press Release

New York, NY, December 07, 2019 --(



“Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in NYC,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe that the core of cybersecurity will always be its people, and establishing our headquarters in Manhattan will grant us an unmatched level of exposure to the people we service.”



The move takes place as Silent Breach is preparing to go to market with Quantum Armor, their next-generation cyber security continuous monitoring product. Quantum Armor integrates directly with cloud hosting services such as AWS and MS Azure to provide real-time network monitoring, data analysis and AI-driven forecasting. Moreover, it utilizes Silent Breach’s proprietary Q-Traceback technology to pinpoint the geographical origins of attempted attacks. This, along with port monitoring, configuration changes, log parsing, attack surface fluctuations and emerging cybersecurity trends are delivered straight to your inbox to make sure you start your day with only the latest intelligence.



“As a client-centric organization, we are committed to developing our products not only to respond to the problems of today, but perhaps more importantly, to preempt the challenges of tomorrow,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “Our location in New York puts us in daily contact with enterprise leaders as well as the growing stock of graduates and entrepreneurs that the city fosters.”



Further information about the Silent Breach and its activities, can be found at: silentbreach.com



To learn more about Quantum Armor and register for a free trial, visit: quantum-armor.com



About Silent Breach:

Daniel Rhodes

+1-727-497-7941



https://silentbreach.com

contact@silentbreach.com

244 Madison Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10016

USA



