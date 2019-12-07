Pharma Microbiology UK Conference to Discuss Environmental Monitoring

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: The Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK conference, taking place on 20 and 21 January 2020 in London, will include a variety of innovative presentations from the environmental monitoring field.

With this in mind, the 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference, which will convene in London on January 20-21, 2020, will look at the latest developments in the environmental monitoring field. It will explore risk management considerations, strategies to sterility, common myths and urban legends, online microbial monitoring, commissioning a brand-new cleanroom facility case study, plus will host a workshop in environment monitoring programme design.



The conference will include a variety of presentations from the environmental monitoring field:



- “Automation for incubation and colony counting of Environmental Monitoring samples: process optimization and data integrity”

Sonia Allibardi, Market Access Manager, Copan Group and Gabriele Savoldi, Business Development Manager, Copan Group



- “Online Microbial Monitoring for Process Control of Pharmaceutical Waters”

James Cannon, Head of OEM and Markets, Mettler Toledo



- “Effective Risk Management of Microbial Contamination”

Tim Eaton, Sterile Manufacturing Specialist, AstraZeneca



- “Microbial Control Considerations for tablet Manufacture”

Sophie Drinkwater, QC Technical Officer, AstraZeneca



- “Commissioning of a Brand-New Cleanroom Facility from The Environmental Monitoring Perspective”

Maria Jose Zafra-Domene, QC Microbiologist, MeiraGTx



- “Regulatory Expectations and Supportive Guidance on Bio-Contamination Control & Monitoring in Aseptic Manufacturing of Sterile Products”

James Drinkwater, Chairman of PHSS & Head of GMP Compliance, F Ziel GmbH, PHSS



Proudly sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, COPAN, CTL-MAT, METTLER TOLEDO, Microbiologics, Microgenetics, Reading Scientific Services Limited, Veltek Associates



For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, call Hakam Panum on +44 (0) 207 827 6128 or email hpanum@smi-online.co.uk



Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK

20-21 January 2020

Copthorne Tara, London, UK

www.pharma-microbiology.com/PRcom5



*Source https://www.biotechnews.com.au/2019/10/29/pharmaceutical-biotechnology-environmental-monitoring-market-demand-and-value-is-increasing-in-the-upcoming-years-daily-market-headlines/



