Nashville Religion Communicators Council Looks Back on 2019 and Plans for 2020

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, December 07, 2019 --(



The December meeting took place at the Cookery, a local restaurant which in addition to serving coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to the public, has a greater purpose. According to its website, “in The Cookery kitchen, formerly homeless students are trained and equipped in culinary techniques and food safety in order to prepare them for employment in Nashville’s food industry.” All revenue from The Cookery goes to cover all café expenses and back into Lambscroft Ministries programs to serve Nashville’s homeless.



During the meeting, RCC Board members for the Nashville Chapter reviewed the content of the year’s meetings and created a plan for 2020.



“We are so excited to launch a new series of programs for our members,” says Julie Brinker, Communications Coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville. “We’ll have three different tracks on a rotating schedule so our members will get a lot of new opportunities to learn and grow as communicators.”



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



