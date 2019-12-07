Beach Brokerage, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Hosted Thanksgiving Dinner at 360 Rooftop Hotel Zamora

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Multiple Realtors Gather to Celebrate Togetherness for Thanksgiving

Madeira Beach, FL, December 07, 2019 --(



Madeira Beach, FL, December 07, 2019 -- Always selecting new dining places along the beach to support local businesses and spread the presence of Madeira Beach-based Engel & Völkers' presence in the community, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach's real estate advisors met at 360 Rooftop Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach to celebrate togetherness during this year's Thanksgiving season.

Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and Owner and Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, DPE, CNE, and Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach have been residences of Madeira Beach for over 30 years. They continually support local charities, participate in beach clean-ups along the Gulf Coast and are deeply involved in supporting the mission of the Special Olympics promoting "Togetherness" between children and adults with intellectual disabilities, their families, and the community. This year, Pattishall and Wyckoff hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the brokerage's real estate advisors and staff on the rooftop of Hotel Zamora which offers views across the beach town and the Gulf coast. "It is a very special time of year when we can get together and be thankful for all the blessings we have. I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved this year and I look forward to all the plans we have in place for Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach for the upcoming year," says Pattishall.

Brandi Bell

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



