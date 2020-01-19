USPAY Group Named Best Merchant Service Provider by topcreditcardprocessors.com for January 2020



To determine the placement of merchant service providers in the rankings the independent research team conducts ongoing research on merchant service providers, new technologies, and different ways the industry is changing. A set of evaluation criteria have been created to provide researchers with a way of comparing different merchant service providers based on their strengths and competitive advantages depending on the type of MSP being evaluated. The five areas of evaluation used for merchant services includes competitive rates, reliability, efficiency, variance, and customer support.



Client testimonials and referrals are another way that topcreditcardprocessors.com compares different merchant service providers within the industry. Often merchants will contact the website directly to voice their concerns or commendations about merchant services or payment processors they have worked with in the past. Other facts such as the scale of the operation, the overall lifetime of the business, and comparative offerings are taken into consideration during the evaluation process.



As a result of an in-depth analysis conducted by an independent research team, USPAY Group has been named the top-rated merchant service provider. They have also achieved accolades in payment gateways and enterprise-related categories for both merchant services and payment gateway solutions. Merchants looking for a solid provider of payment solutions for merchants should consider USPAY Group.



To view the complete rankings of the best merchant services, visit:

https://www.topcreditcardprocessors.com/rankings-of-best-merchant-services

About topcreditcardprocessors.com

Marc Stephens

800-874-2458



https://www.topcreditcardprocessors.com/



