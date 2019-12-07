Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Scilligence Press Release

Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research.

Cambridge, MA, December 07, 2019 --



Scilligence provides an integrated platform for life science R&D. Scilligence’s RegMol is a web-based system for modality (small molecules, biologics, and conjugates) registration and bioassay database. Certara’s D360 provides scientists with multi-source data access tightly coupled with analysis and data visualization tools to allow efficient data-driven decision making; one click access to project data views and ad hoc data mining.



“We are very excited about the seamless integration of RegMol with D360, which provides our clients advanced data analysis and visualization options without the need of manually exporting and importing data,” said Jinbo Lee, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Scilligence.



The Scilligence-Certara partnership benefits companies in drug discovery working with small molecules and biologics. By integrating their systems, the companies can improve efficiency and reduce data silos for researchers. Scilligence and Certara look forward to continuing their partnership and exploring other areas of collaboration.



“Integration of D360 with Scilligence’s data systems allows our mutual customers to both capture and analyze research data with unprecedented efficiency allowing real-time research decision making. The creation of a standard Scilligence connector for D360 allows rapid, simple deployment of a best-of-breed system that supports research with a minimum of maintenance overhead,” said David Lowis, Senior Director of Product Management at Certara



About Scilligence

Scilligence is an innovation leader of web-based cheminformatics and bioinformatics solutions for life sciences R&D. The Scilligence system is built with proprietary technologies to support both biologics and small molecules in a unified platform, making it a flexible solution for a variety of research workflows. Scilligence’s informatics solutions includes a variety of modules for data management that can be utilized as separate applications or as a fully integrated system. Its tools have been widely adopted by pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical industries, universities, research institutes, and government agencies. Scilligence is the developer of the HELM (Hierarchical Editing Language for Macromolecules) Web Editor which works to further standardize HELM notation and facilitate the exchange of information between researchers.



About Certara

