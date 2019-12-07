Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

Receive press releases from Eltropy: By Email RSS Feeds: Eltropy Chosen to Improve Collection Response Rates for UNIFY Financial Credit Union

UNIFY Financial Credit Union - One of the Largest Credit Unions in the US with $3B+

Milpitas, CA, December 07, 2019 --(

Challenge



UNIFY’s collection team was experiencing low response rates due to limited options available to communicate with members.



“The call pick-up rate for collections is abysmal,” said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO at Eltropy. “When UNIFY came to us they specifically wanted to use Eltropy for collections, which has been proven to drastically improve the collections process by helping credit unions engage with members on the platform they prefer – texting.”



“We decided to partner with Eltropy primarily due to their easy-to-navigate product and personalized service,” said Hugo Silva, vice president and controller at UNIFY. “With Eltropy, we can now send standard and controlled text messages that have resulted in a significant increase in response rates and enhanced our member experience.”



Legal Edge

UNIFY’s extensive legal review lasted several weeks before the credit union selected Eltropy as the winning solution.



“They had one of the most thorough legal reviews to check on compliance around text messaging,” said Garg. “We enabled their legal and compliance teams to work very closely with our legal and compliance team in order to win UNIFY’s business.”



Training

UNIFY was not only impressed with Eltropy’s product, but also reported an easy transition. The team was up and running with Eltropy in November 2019 – within weeks of signing the contract.



“We were very happy with the seamless integration and excellent training they provided our team,” said Silva.



About UNIFY Financial Federal Credit Union

UNIFY is one of the largest credit unions in the nation with over $3 billion in assets and 260,000 account holders. UNIFY offers a wide selection of financial products and services to assist members in making the important financial decisions they face throughout life’s many different stages.



In addition to loans, UNIFY provides a better banking experience with online banking tools including check deposit through our free UNIFY app, free transfers between your accounts and external accounts, and even a free electronic bill service. Accessibility and member satisfaction are our focus, whether members are phoning our 24/7 Contact Center or visiting one of our branches nationwide.



About Eltropy

Eltropy enables Credit Unions to communicate with members over Text Messaging in a secure and TCPA-compliant way. Using Eltropy’s platform, Lending, Collections, Sales, Marketing, Service, Risk Management, Internal Communications and other teams at Credit Unions leverage Text Messaging to boost member engagement and enhance the member experience. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide member engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com. Milpitas, CA, December 07, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Eltropy, a text messaging-based platform that enables credit unions to communicate with members via text, announces that UNIFY Financial Credit Union is adopting its leading solution. UNIFY’s collections team is using Eltropy to send text messages in order to improve response rates and enhance member service.ChallengeUNIFY’s collection team was experiencing low response rates due to limited options available to communicate with members.“The call pick-up rate for collections is abysmal,” said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO at Eltropy. “When UNIFY came to us they specifically wanted to use Eltropy for collections, which has been proven to drastically improve the collections process by helping credit unions engage with members on the platform they prefer – texting.”“We decided to partner with Eltropy primarily due to their easy-to-navigate product and personalized service,” said Hugo Silva, vice president and controller at UNIFY. “With Eltropy, we can now send standard and controlled text messages that have resulted in a significant increase in response rates and enhanced our member experience.”Legal EdgeUNIFY’s extensive legal review lasted several weeks before the credit union selected Eltropy as the winning solution.“They had one of the most thorough legal reviews to check on compliance around text messaging,” said Garg. “We enabled their legal and compliance teams to work very closely with our legal and compliance team in order to win UNIFY’s business.”TrainingUNIFY was not only impressed with Eltropy’s product, but also reported an easy transition. The team was up and running with Eltropy in November 2019 – within weeks of signing the contract.“We were very happy with the seamless integration and excellent training they provided our team,” said Silva.About UNIFY Financial Federal Credit UnionUNIFY is one of the largest credit unions in the nation with over $3 billion in assets and 260,000 account holders. UNIFY offers a wide selection of financial products and services to assist members in making the important financial decisions they face throughout life’s many different stages.In addition to loans, UNIFY provides a better banking experience with online banking tools including check deposit through our free UNIFY app, free transfers between your accounts and external accounts, and even a free electronic bill service. Accessibility and member satisfaction are our focus, whether members are phoning our 24/7 Contact Center or visiting one of our branches nationwide.About EltropyEltropy enables Credit Unions to communicate with members over Text Messaging in a secure and TCPA-compliant way. Using Eltropy’s platform, Lending, Collections, Sales, Marketing, Service, Risk Management, Internal Communications and other teams at Credit Unions leverage Text Messaging to boost member engagement and enhance the member experience. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide member engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com. Contact Information Eltropy

Brittany Farb Gruber

314-440-0381



Eltropy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eltropy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend