Malak Jewelers to Host a Hanukkah Holiday Celebration Event on December 10th

“This is a wonderful opportunity to engage with the Jewish community in Charlotte,” says the CEO, Asaad Malak. “Charlotte is a culturally rich, diverse place, and we like to celebrate that fact at Malak Jewelers by carrying the largest collection of Judaica jewelry in the city.”



Charlotte, NC, December 07, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Malak Jewelers is proud to announce that they will be hosting a Hanukkah Celebration event at their store for the Jewish community of Charlotte on December 10th from 4pm to 6:30pm. A percentage of the members purchases will go towards the non-profit organization Hadassah, which is committed to Jewish women's health and well-being, as well as strengthening communities.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to engage with the Jewish community in Charlotte," says the CEO, Asaad Malak. "Charlotte is a culturally rich, diverse place, and we like to celebrate that fact at Malak Jewelers by carrying the largest collection of Judaica jewelry in the city."

About Malak Jewelers:

Malak Jewelers is Charlotte's #1 jewelry store and direct diamond retailer with one of the largest selections of diamonds and fine jewelry in the Carolinas. Malak Jewelers have become Charlotte's favorite jewelry store due to their exceptional quality, value and customer service. Malak Jewelers will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June of 2020.

Contact Information
Malak Jewelers

Asaad Malak

704-341-1188



malakjewelers.com



