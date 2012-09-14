PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut "Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

Malak Jewelers to Host a Hanukkah Holiday Celebration Event on December 10th Malak Jewelers is proud to announce that they will be hosting a Hanukkah Celebration event at their store for the Jewish community of Charlotte on December 10th from 4pm to 6:30pm. A percentage of the members purchases will go towards the non-profit organization Hadassah, which is committed to Jewish... - December 07, 2019 - Malak Jewelers

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

Malak Jewelers to Host a Holiday Celebration Event on November 14th Malak Jewelers is proud to announce that they will be hosting a holiday celebration event on November 14th in honor of local businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Charlotte area. The proceeds of this event will go towards the nonprofit organization of International House, which works to help... - November 03, 2019 - Malak Jewelers

SmartBuyGlasses - A Guide to the Best Halloween Costume Ideas for All Frame Shapes Halloween is the perfect time for everyone to be creative with their outfits. Take a look at the following guide to choose a costume that incorporates all kinds of frames. - October 24, 2019 - Vision Direct

Darlene L. Petrat Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Darlene L. Petrat of Goshen, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 10 years in the field of jewelry design. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize... - October 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Fine Relic Partners with Shapeways to 3D Print Jewelry Fine Relic, a new small business startup in affordable Jewelry, based in Montreal Canada, has partnered with Shapeways, based in New York, to 3D print it's entire jewelry, one piece at a time. The company has been looking at ways of manufacturing its designs, in a multitude of materials including sterling... - October 09, 2019 - Fine Relic

Jennifer Rose Pagano Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Jennifer Rose Pagano of Cape May, New Jersey is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of jewelry design, music, photography and hotel management. - September 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Rocky Mountain Western Offers Native American Silver Concho Bolo Ties These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western

Malak Jewelers is Proud to be One of the Only Retailers in the Carolinas Offering Both the Forevermark Black Label & Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Collections Malak Jewelers is proud to be one of the only retailers in the Carolinas with the distinction of offering both the Forevermark Black Label and Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Collections. - August 12, 2019 - Malak Jewelers

The Lightest Rolex Daytona in Carbon by DiW is Finally Here The iconic Rolex Daytona was created in 1963 and was designed especially for professional racing drivers. It took decades, but after more than 50 years in the history of the model, the Rolex Daytona was crafted in a full forged carbon case, becoming the lightest Daytona ever created. - August 09, 2019 - Designa Individual

22K Indian Gold Jewelry Collection Launches at Malak Jewelers Malak Jewelers launches a stunning collection of traditional and modern 22k gold Indian jewelry including pendants, chains, mangalsutras, bangles, earrings, men’s and women’s rings, solid gold bars, lakshmi coins, and children’s bangles and rings. All the Indian gold sold at Malak Jewelers is handcrafted in India and comes with an official government stamp of authenticity. - July 01, 2019 - Malak Jewelers

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Retail Partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Grand Opening of Park Lane Stars in UK and Ireland UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Celebrate the Essence of Motherhood with Fourseven Mother’s Day Gifts Collection Mother's Day is a day to commemorate the spirit of Motherhood. It is a day to make our mom feel special with wonderful gifts. Fourseven has an extensive collection of Mother's Day Gifts in the form of silver jewelry that she can cherish for a long time. - May 08, 2019 - FOURSEVEN

Gullei.com Launches Paracord SOS Survival Bracelets These unique jewelry items are not just fashion bracelets but they are made of military standard paracord & have special features like Outdoor life-saving flint, precision mini compass, knife, whistle and paracord that can be extended up to 3 meters. - May 08, 2019 - Gullei Company Limited

House Of Dash Has Launched a Diamond Eternity Ring Collection for Anything But Weddings Liverpool jeweller, House Of Dash Diamonds, has released a ring collection designed for fashion forward women. - May 03, 2019 - House Of Dash Diamonds

Asaad Malak of Malak Jewelers is a 2018 Forevermark Carat Club Winner, Awarded by the De Beers Group The De Beers Group is proud to award Asaad Malak of Malak Jewelers of Charlotte, NC as a Forevermark Carat Club Winner for the year of 2018. The Forevermark Carat Club is a prestigious achievement that recognizes the top Forevermark sales ambassadors annually from across the United States. Malak was... - April 25, 2019 - Malak Jewelers

Malak Jewelers Has Won the 2019 Top Rated Local and the Knot’s Best in Wedding Awards in North Carolina Malak Jewelers is one of the most highly rated jewelry stores in North Carolina with a 99.60 rating score and a 5-star rating across verified sites and thousands of reviews by Top Rated Local and has recently been awarded the “The Best in Wedding” by The Knot. Because of Malak Jeweler’s... - April 25, 2019 - Malak Jewelers

The Most Important Event of French Creation & "Savoir-Faire" Ever Organized in the USA For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York

Tonia DeCosimo Showcases the Innovative Joy Mangano for the Spring 2019 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and powerwoe.com Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R Magazine is proud to showcase Joy Mangano, an amazing and innovative woman, on the cover of the spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com. With almost 20 years of successful... - April 04, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

FreshTrends Shifts Their Focus to Exclusively Gold and Platinum Body Jewelry FreshTrends’ new offerings provide body jewelry that are including features such as genuine, white and colored pearls, and more. - March 27, 2019 - FreshTrends

Yajun Studio RTW Fall/Winter 2019 The independent designer brand Yajun Studio released its Fall/Winter 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. The theme of this collection of works is "Natural Attitude X Flesh Philosophy," which is another bold attempt of designer Melody Yajun Lin. - February 28, 2019 - Yajun Studio

FOURSEVEN Inaugurates the She Shakti Collection to Commemorate International Women’s Day 2019 FOURSEVEN has launched a unique collection with the She Shakti collection dedicated to women. International Women's Day is coming and its a good time to honour women with these unique gifts. - February 28, 2019 - FOURSEVEN

Malak Jewelers Wants to Defend Consumers from the Invasion of Synthetic Diamonds More and more synthetic diamonds are entering the marketplace every day and Malak Jewelers is lobbying for mandatory labeling of synthetic diamonds. - February 22, 2019 - Malak Jewelers

Easy Language Designer Jerey Ojeah Talks New Bracelet Line Whose Proceeds Benefit Black Lives Matter Five years in, the Black Lives Matter movement is enjoying an unprecedented wave of support across the nation and around the world. An LA-based fashion designer is making her own contribution towards advancing its causes. Ms. Jerey Ojeah, Founder and Fashion Designer at Easy Language, recently spoke... - January 22, 2019 - Easy Language

One Lucky Wish Announces Grand Opening of Online Jewelry Store Father and daughter partnership establishes national jewelry brand. - January 22, 2019 - One Lucky Wish

The Luxury Watch Marketplace Timepeaks Raised Funds and Established a Thai Branch Leatherball, Inc., which manages the marketplace Timepeaks, that can buy & sell luxury watches throughout the world, (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan CEO: Hitoshi Kyou) has raised funds from multiple individual investors and opened a branch to expand Thai users in Bangkok, Thailand. Leatherball, Inc. - December 20, 2018 - Leatherball, Inc.

Preferred Jewelers International Member Barnes Jewelry Changes Ownership, Continues to Offer "Experiences That Last a Lifetime™" Amarillo, Texas-based Barnes Jewelry has changed ownership, but there is a familiar face at the helm. Don Adams, the General Manager and COO of Barnes Jewelry since June 2014, recently purchased the store from its previous owner, to the delight of the store employees and customers who patronize Barnes... - December 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International

New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise

Vedicci Has Just Launched New Collection of Luxury Stained Glass Chimes Embellished Solely with Swarovski® Crystal Luxury crystal wind chimes embellished with Genuine Swarovski® Crystal. Surround yourself in brilliant sparkle; all stained-glass wind chimes are handcrafted by Gabriella exclusively for you. There's only one of each crystal and glass chime. Vedicci’s luxurious chimes are a one of a kind hand-made product for your home décor and interior design. - December 18, 2018 - Vedicci

Energy Muse to Offer 24 Days of Intentions Energy Muse’s Month-Long Promotion Features Unique Deals for Everyone. - December 12, 2018 - Energy Muse

WP Diamonds Launches Gemma by WP Diamonds New ecommerce site brings pre-owned diamonds, designer jewelry and luxury watches to consumers worldwide at unprecedented value. - November 13, 2018 - White Pine Trading

Rural Charity Event Sponsored by Diamond Expert Navneet Goenka Navneet Goenka diamond veteran, sponsors the rural India Divali charity event. School children from the remote Wai villlage in the State of Satara (India) were invited to attend the Divali party. - November 10, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Jewelers Direct Taps Into Powerful Branding, Launches New Emoji Domain 100 Member strong jewelry industry group makes headlines again with innovative branding tool. - October 29, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Upright Labs Brings New Technology Solutions to Resale Industry Upright Labs debuts 2 new products for the resale industry with a focus to improve supply chain management, inventory management, and e-commerce distribution. - October 24, 2018 - Upright Labs

Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert

ARIDO Jewelry Honoring Michelle Falk for Her Contribution in the Art and Film Industry The ARIDO Gem award recognizes extraordinary talent & excellence in Fashion, Music, Sports, Art & Film. Fine Art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family & celebrity guru, Thomas Chappell. - October 05, 2018 - ARIDO Jewelry

Jewelers Direct Welcomes Orbis International as Charity Partner in Bling for Blindness Benefit Auction The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital will receive a portion of the funds raised from ongoing auction. - October 04, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Sportybella Adds New Sport Options to Their Line of Sports Jewelry Sportybella, a premier girls sport jewelry company, has added several sports to their line. Their products cover a wide range of sports, including basketball, cheer, dance, gymnastics, lacrosse, soccer, softball, volleyball, and many more. - September 28, 2018 - Sportybella

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Switzerland Local Verbier woman becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Greece TEOROS S.A. becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Jewelers Direct Launches Bling For Blindness Benefit Auction 100 independent retail jewelers join together to bring sparkling change to how the world sees. - September 21, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Diamond Price Calculator More Reliable Than Price List – Olga Rosina Olga Rosina, diamond expert from Russia, talks about how unbiased online price estimators can be more helpful than price lists. - September 15, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Ross-Simons “Win a Trip to Italy!” Sweepstakes Ross-Simons is awarding one lucky winner with a trip for two to Florence and Venice, Italy. To enter for your chance to win, visit ross-simons.com/sweeps. - September 10, 2018 - Ross-Simons