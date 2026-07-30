Jewelry News
Get your sparkle on with news about the jewelry industry, including companies involved in processing gold, silver and precious stones as well as designing, manufacturing and marketing watches, earrings, necklaces and body jewelry. Information includes the latest trends, emerging retailers, conferences, events and organizations providing insights for consumers and industry professionals.
Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry Announces New Wholesale Partnership Program for Luxury Spa Boutiques and Hotels Gift Shops
“We are excited to partner with properties that value innovation and guest comfort,” said Yaacov Hassidim, Founder of Diamond Veneer. “Our memo program removes barriers to retail success, so spa directors can focus on what matters most: creating an unforgettable atmosphere.” He added: “Our jewelry collections offer partners exceptional profit margins of up to 5x, pairing luxury aesthetics with the travel-friendly durability that wellness guests demand." - July 30, 2026 - Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry
The Irish Store Highlights the Enduring Appeal of Irish-Made Travel Essentials for Summer Getaways
As summer travel reaches its peak, many holidaymakers are seeking practical, meaningful items that combine comfort, craftsmanship, and a sense of place. From lightweight knitwear and artisan jewellery to Irish-made accessories, The Irish Store reflects a growing appreciation for travel essentials that offer both utility and a connection to heritage. Inspired by Ireland's traditions, these pieces are becoming valued companions on journeys near and far. - July 22, 2026 - The Irish Store
Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White. - June 24, 2026 - Rubber B LCC
The Irish Store Highlights the Claddagh Symbol’s Timeless Appeal Amid Modern Revival
A cultural overview of the iconic Claddagh symbol’s enduring significance and its rising popularity among younger generations. The release explores the Claddagh’s rich history and symbolic meaning of love, loyalty, and friendship, and outlines how The Irish Store’s long-standing Claddagh pieces illustrate the timeless appeal of this Irish motif in contemporary fashion. - June 18, 2026 - The Irish Store
Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Hamra Jewelers Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Hamra Jewelers is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Scottsdale-based luxury jeweler joins Arizona businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Purplee Store Details 10-Micron Gold Layering Process and Sustainable Fiber Jewelry Initiatives
Purplee Store presents its proprietary 7-layer metallurgical process for gold-layered jewelry and the integration of Buriti Palm fibers. The brand was recently designated as a "Black Sheep" by the global platform Not Just A Label (NJAL). - April 03, 2026 - Purplee Store
Fashion Hut Jewelry Celebrates 25 Years with Sitewide Sale
New Jersey-based body jewelry retailer marks quarter-century milestone with special promotion on belly rings, nose rings, cartilage earrings, and beach lifestyle accessories. - March 31, 2026 - Fashion Hut Jewelry
Clover Market Kicks Off 2026 Season in Chestnut Hill, PA on April 12
Award-winning open-air market returns for its 17th year on April 12 in Chestnut Hill PA with 90 curated handmade and vintage vendors, top food trucks, and live music. - March 20, 2026 - Clover Market
Elora Jewelry Launches Modern Antique Jewelry Collection Featuring In-House Cut Lab-Grown Diamonds
The new collection explores antique diamond cuts and historical design through lab-grown diamonds and Elora’s in-house cutting atelier. - March 14, 2026 - Elora Fine Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewellery to Present the 2026 "Dragon-Horse Spirit" Lunar New Year Series
FashionSonder will launch its 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year special collection at 00:00 on February 16, 2026 (Lunar New Year's Eve). - February 10, 2026 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Celtic Mink Jewelry Announces Strategic Refinement to Focus on Core Handcrafted Mission
Celtic Mink Jewelry, an online jewelry boutique, is pivoting to focus on artisan-made jewelry. Product descriptions, photos, and website navigation will be updated. The decision is due to changing economic conditions and low-cost imports, creating a pricing race to the bottom. We are returning to our roots in handmade jewelry, using quality materials and providing personal client service. - January 20, 2026 - Celtic Mink Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch 2025 Christmas Collection "Winter Hymn," Reimagining Festive Art Through Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder will launch its 2025 Christmas collection, "Winter Hymn," on December 25, 2025. - December 24, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Louis Martin Jewelers Introduces Gold Buying Service for New Yorkers at Rockefeller Center
Louis Martin Jewelers launches gold buying services at Rockefeller Center, offering New Yorkers trusted evaluations and competitive offers as demand for selling gold rises. - December 14, 2025 - Louis Martin Jewelers
Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market
Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping. - December 01, 2025 - Rust Wood Trading
Anne Fontaine Opens New Boutique in London's Knightsbridge
In London, the city of theatres, Anne Fontaine steps into a new setting and invites us to replay Alice under the spotlight. In a parisian apartment opening onto an imaginary alley, Alice gladly loses her bearings among the designer's costumes until, suddenly, she finds the one she had been waiting for... Your turn to play. - November 25, 2025 - Anne Fontaine
Sakura Designs Celebrates 20+ Years of Handcrafted Spiritual Jewelry This Holiday Season
Handmade mala prayer beads and jewelry from Boulder since 2005. BuddhistMala.com offers meaningful gemstone prayer beads crafted by Dawn Boiani, inspired by her years in Nepal. Shop small and local this holiday season. - November 22, 2025 - Sakura Designs
Two Young Entrepreneurs Are Changing How Luxury Watches Are Sold - One Live Stream at a Time
Tyler Mikorski (25) and Mitchell Teper (28), founders of Vookum and Watch Limit, are redefining how luxury watches are sold online. In just three weeks, they’ve auctioned more than $5 million in watches, including three individual shows surpassing $1 million in sales, blending entertainment, transparency, and community to engage a new generation of collectors and buyers. - November 10, 2025 - Vookum
The Hat Chick Celebrates Grand Opening with Sip and Shop Event Thanksgiving Weekend
Skip Black Friday retail headaches and bring your loved ones to a Texas-sized event that will make a lasting impression. The Hat Chick, Houston's premier destination for stylish headwear and custom branding, announces its highly anticipated Grand Opening celebration taking place Thanksgiving weekend, November 28-30, 2025, at 3607 White Oak Dr., Houston. - November 05, 2025 - The Hat Chick
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Southern Texas Chapter, Celebrates 2026 Women of Distinction Honorees
Valobra Master Jewelers hosts a celebration of the new class of Women of Distinction and the launch of 2026 fundraising. - October 18, 2025 - Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
Fallers Jewellers: a Galway Family Tradition Spanning the Past, Present and Future
Situated on Williamsgate St, in the city centre, Fallers Jewellers has been helping Galway to commemorate special events for nearly 150 years. - October 13, 2025 - Fallers Jewellers
FashionSonder Jewellery to Launch "Bright Eyes" Collection on World Sight Day, Advocating for Global Vision Health Through Jewelry Art
Jewellery brand FashionSonder Jewellery announced today that it will officially release the "Bright Eyes" high jewellery collection on October 9, 2025, World Sight Day, under the theme "Protect Your Vision, Protect the Windows to the Soul." Centered around eye-inspired designs,... - October 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Fripp Island Art Guild Debuts with Art Show Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness
Fripp Island Art Guild (FIAG) launches to unite local artists and art lovers. Join our first event: Pledge the Pink Art Show, Fri Oct. 17, 2025, 1–7 PM, 101 Ocean Point Dr., Fripp Island. Expect 34 artists, demos, and pink lemonade; proceeds support breast cancer services via Pledge the Pink. Sponsors include FrippIslandStay, USCB, Sparklight, RedCap, and more. - October 10, 2025 - Fripp Island Art Guild
Wicked Fabulous: Holiday Gift Guide from an LGBTQ-Owned Brand That Gives Back
Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ+-owned online shop blending funky apparel, natural stone jewelry, and pride-themed accessories. Each piece celebrates love, healing, and authentic expression—whether it’s a grounding chakra bracelet, a vibrant pride pin, or a playful tee from their “Wicked Funny” collection. Even better, a portion of every sale supports LGBTQ+ youth charities, making every gift a chance to give back. Founded on the Massachusetts South Shore, Wicked Fabulous is LGBTQ community-driven. - September 24, 2025 - Wicked Fabulous
Haltom’s Legacy Shines Again: Diva Diamonds & Jewels Grand Opening at Historic Camp Bowie Location
Diva Diamonds & Jewels opens its newest location at 6102 Camp Bowie Blvd, the former home of Haltom’s Jewelers. Longtime associates John Clingman and Melissa Hays return to welcome guests. The Grand Opening is Oct. 16, 5–8 PM, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and proceeds supporting Kerr County flood relief. Festivities continue through Oct. 19, celebrating Diva’s 15th anniversary and Fort Worth community. - September 18, 2025 - Diva Diamonds & Jewels
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch "Peach & Plum" Teacher's Day Collection: Honoring Educators with Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch a "Peach & Plum" jewelry collection on September 10, 2025, China's Teacher's Day. - September 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
EQUES Timepieces Joins Walmart Marketplace, Blending Classic Design and Philanthropy
Steven Gagnon, founder of EQUES Timepieces, is expanding his Southern California microbrand with its collection now featured on Walmart Marketplace. Founded in 2022, EQUES blends classic craftsmanship, durable materials, and accessible luxury. As a cancer survivor, Gagnon built philanthropy into the brand, donating a portion of profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. EQUES also offers limited-edition sunglasses, uniting timeless design with a mission of resilience and giving back. - September 06, 2025 - EQUES Timepieces
Introducing Rubber B CONNECTED
Rubber B has launched Rubber B CONNECTED, the first luxury watch strap with integrated tap-to-pay technology. The Swiss-made vulcanized rubber strap contains a passive NFC chip, allowing wearers of select luxury watches, particularly Rolex, to make secure, contactless payments directly from their wrist. - September 02, 2025 - Rubber B LCC
FashionSonder Jewelry Accelerates Digital Transformation: AI Models to Dominate 80% of Product Displays
FashionSonder Jewelry company will increase its use of AI models in jewelry displays from the current 30% to 80% by November 1, 2025. - August 19, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry 7th Anniversary Exhibition Opens at Starlight Art Museum
August 1–31, free admission to the public: ten best-selling masterpieces and never-before-seen rarities displayed together for the first time. - July 28, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Celebrates 7th Anniversary with the Launch of the "Heart of Peace" Collection
FashionSonder Jewelry is set to unveil the “Heart of Peace” jewelry collection on July 28, 2025 to celebrates its 7th anniversary. - July 18, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Brings the Night Sky Within Reach
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch the “Stellar Wish Edition” on August 1, 2025. - July 16, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Rembrandt Charms Supports Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts
Rembrandt Charms is heartbroken by the devastating flooding in Kerrville and across Central Texas, and the unimaginable loss so many families are facing. To help support those impacted by this tragedy, Rembrandt Charms will donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. In addition, 100% of proceeds from two meaningful charms, the Texas Map Charm (Style #3293) and the Faith Charm (Style #8448), will be donated throughout the month of July to assist with urgent needs of victims, and their families. - July 13, 2025 - Rembrandt Charms
Record Breaking Items from the Medici Royal Estate to Hit the Auction Block, Including Jewels, Rare Coins, Luxury Homes, Rare Antiques, Shipwreck Artifacts, and Art
www.bid.gwsauctions.com Kruse GWS Auctions Brings Royal Medici Artifacts up for auction on July 19, 2025, beginning at 8AM EST. This incredible auction will reach into the millions of dollars, as the royal family will be offering jewels, cars, art, and other one-of-a-kind items that have... - July 11, 2025 - Kruse GWS Auctions
The Irish Store Celebrates Timeless Celtic Jewelry Collection Honoring Irish Craftsmanship
The Irish Store highlights its timeless Celtic Jewelry Collection, featuring handcrafted Irish treasures like Connemara marble rosary bracelets, Claddagh rings, Celtic crosses, and knot designs. Each piece reflects centuries of Irish heritage and craftsmanship. With the launch of its redesigned website, The Irish Store invites customers to rediscover the meaning and legacy behind these beloved symbols. - June 04, 2025 - The Irish Store
GemFind Digital Solutions Partners with EDI Options to Revolutionize Connectivity Between Jewelry Retailers and Vendors
GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading digital marketing and technology provider for the jewelry industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EDI Options, an industry pioneer in electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the way jewelry retailers and vendors connect, communicate, and conduct business in the digital age. - May 23, 2025 - GemFind
The Irish Store Launches New Website, Showcasing Authentic Aran Sweaters and Irish Gifts with Worldwide Delivery
The Irish Store has launched its newly redesigned website, offering an improved shopping experience and a wide range of authentic Aran sweaters, Irish apparel, Celtic jewelry, and homeware. Customers can shop from Ireland with confidence and enjoy fast worldwide delivery, including to the USA, Australia, Canada, and more. The relaunch supports Irish makers and connects global customers to Ireland’s rich heritage and craftsmanship. - May 22, 2025 - The Irish Store
Fallers Jewellers Launches Dedicated Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway
Fallers Jewellers launches a new Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway on May 17th, offering exclusive prizes, treats, and the full range of Nomination jewellery. - May 13, 2025 - Fallers Jewellers
Instant Emerald Pricing at Your Fingertips: Sairahaz.com Launches Free Online Calculator for Shoppers and Collectors
In a move to empower gemstone buyers and enthusiasts worldwide, Sairahaz.com has launched its new free online Emerald Price Calculator. This easy-to-use tool provides instant emerald price estimates, helping shoppers, collectors, and jewelers make informed decisions with confidence. The calculator is designed to simplify the gemstone shopping experience by offering transparent pricing based on key factors like size, color, clarity, and origin. - April 26, 2025 - Sairhaz Jewelers
Metro Jewelry Plaza Welcomes Next-Generation Designers, Diamond Dealers, and Watch Brands Under New Ownership
The iconic jewelry district in Downtown Miami is undergoing a dynamic transformation as Metro Jewelry Plaza officially opens its doors for business to the jewelry trades this June, ushering in a new wave of young artisans, contemporary jewelry designers, diamond and bridal dealers, and luxury watch companies. - April 25, 2025 - Metro Jewelry Plaza
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
Timeless Treasures Offers Healing Through Handcrafted Cremation and Breastmilk Jewelry
Timeless Treasures Co creates custom cremation and breastmilk preservation jewelry, providing a meaningful way to honor life’s milestones and preserve cherished memories. Founded by Elizabeth Palermo, a mother of two, the company was inspired by her experiences of personal loss and motherhood. - March 17, 2025 - Timeless Treasures Co
Local Jewelry Brand, Twenty-Eight Minna, Garners National Spotlight in CanvasRebel Magazine
Local jewelry business Twenty-Eight Minna has achieved a significant milestone with its recent feature in CanvasRebel. Opened in March 2024 by Aminna Taylor, Twenty-Eight Minna has quickly become a go-to brand for women seeking elegant, versatile, and hypoallergenic jewelry designed for real... - December 05, 2024 - Twenty-Eight Minna
CRASH Jewelry Unveils "The Sammy Cuff" in Honor of Rock Legend Sammy Hagar
Limited Edition Cuff Crafted from Luxury Ferrari Metal Celebrates Hagar’s Iconic Legacy. - November 20, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
Fallers Jewellers Launches Lab Diamond Collection – a New Chapter in Fine Jewellery
Fallers Jewellers has launched its new Lab Diamond Collection, featuring ethically sourced diamonds that combine traditional brilliance with a sustainable, eco-friendly approach to fine jewellery. - November 19, 2024 - Fallers Jewellers
Arizona Jeweler Celebrates Veterans Day with Engagement Ring Giveaway for Military Heroes Giveaway
In honor of Veterans Day, Elite Fine Jewelers is giving away an engagement ring to a deserving active-duty military member or veteran. This giveaway celebrates those who have served and their love stories. Participants are invited to submit their story, sharing why they believe they should win and how their service has shaped their journey. Entries can be submitted on Elite Fine Jewelers’ website from November 7 to November 14. - November 10, 2024 - Elite Fine Jewelers
Discover Wow-Worthy Gifts - Introducing the HintHint Holiday Gift Guide 2024
HintHint, a leading wishlist app and platform designed to simplify gift discovery and inspiration, is excited to announce the launch of its 2024 Wow Christmas Gift Guide. This year’s guide presents a curated collection of over 1,000 unique gift ideas that cater to a variety of tastes, interests, and budgets. From innovative gadgets and wellness essentials to fashion and home decor, the guide offers thoughtful and distinctive options for everyone on the holiday list. - November 04, 2024 - HintHint
Ermoleve: Redefining Luxury with Affordable Clover Jewelry Lookalikes
London-based jewelry brand, Ermoleve, is reshaping the luxury accessory market with a unique collection of celebrity-inspired jewelry and accessories. Known for their high-quality, luxury lookalikes, Ermoleve offers Clover jewelry and other elegant pieces that exude style and sophistication –... - October 15, 2024 - Ermoleve
Betty M. Cox Recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Betty M. Cox of Delaware, Ohio, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. for her contributions and achievements in the field of art. She will be featured in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished P.O.W.E.R. women. About Betty M. Cox Betty M. Cox is... - August 23, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized