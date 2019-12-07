SOS International Meditation Center in Lisle Featured on Cover of “Metal Architecture”

Press Releases Science of Spirituality Press Release

Lisle, IL, December 07, 2019 --(



Metal Architecture is the leading authority on the use of metal in architectural applications and building design, educating architects, and design professionals and engineers.



The articles in the magazine describe how magnificent metal structure are designed and built – incomprehensible to most of us. Those driving by the Center just know it as a beautiful, eye-catching building.



The architect was Gensler, a team of 6000+ people whose vision is to create a better world through the power of design. The iconic buildings of this award-winning firm span the globe.



The Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois, USA is the organization’s global headquarters. The people who staff the Center say it is a place of retreat, open to the public, where people can relax and refresh in the peaceful meditation sanctuary, learn to meditate through classes and workshops, and discover the benefits of meditation for spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional health.



Science of Spirituality is a worldwide, spiritual organization dedicated to transforming lives through meditation, under the guidance of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, a renowned spiritual Master.



