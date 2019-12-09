DECK 7 Interviews Jeanne Hopkins, CMO at Lola.com

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

In this fascinating Q&A, Jeanne talks about the impact of agile marketing on corporate travel.

San Diego, CA, December 09, 2019 --(



Jeanne has also held executive marketing roles at HubSpot, Symmetricom (now Microsemi), SmartBear, MarketingSherpa, and Continuum. At HubSpot, her leadership helped the company land on the number two spot on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies by generating 50,000 net new leads per month. She has been serving on the Advisory Boards of BrightInfo, Bedrock Data, the Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA), and as a strategic advisor to Protinuum, Cyber Security Intelligence.



Winning numerous industry awards and accolades over her career, Jeanne has been named six times to SLMA’s “20 Women to Watch” list, and also honored four times by SLMA as one of the 50 Most Influential Sales Lead Management professionals.



“Lola.com is quickly emerging as the easy-to-use corporate travel solution for companies big and small to save time and money,” said Jeanne. “My experience with proven inbound marketing and content creation strategies to drive a strong top of the funnel for sales will serve the company well as it enters an anticipated phase of high growth.”



Lola.com has raised $37 million to transform corporate travel, most recently in March 2019. As 1.3 million people travel for business every day in the U.S. alone, Lola.com is reinventing corporate travel by making it more simplified, flexible, and accessible.



About DECK 7:

DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io.



About Lola.com:

Lola.com makes Agile Travel Management real by providing a super simple way to manage, book and report on business travel, saving employers and travelers time and money. Happy employee travel experiences within a policy can be set up in five minutes. Lola.com uses machine learning and 24/7 support to help travelers easily book trips, while empowering managers to create policies, view budgets and expenditures, and monitor their globetrotting team efficiently. Based in Boston, the company was founded in 2015 by Paul English, co-founder of the travel booking site KAYAK, and is led by CEO Mike Volpe, previously CMO at HubSpot. For more information, connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



