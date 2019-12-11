DECK 7 Interviews Erik Charles, VP and Solutions Evangelist at Xactly Corp.

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Erik discusses the importance of sales and marketing alignment for business ROI.

Erik W. Charles is an accomplished professional with over two decades of experience in marketing, consulting, and product evangelization. At Xactly, he brings a multitude of skills ranging from multinational enterprise firms to small startups, allowing him to design and apply different models depending on the market, people, and corporate goals.



Xactly, which is the leading innovator of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, has been named a Top Workplace by the Bay Area News Group for the seventh time. The list was based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. Xactly delivers a scalable, enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility.



Combined with Xactly Insights™ -- the industry’s only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.



These interviews are a cornerstone of the company’s values to take popular insights from C-suite to common marketers who can take a leaf from these stories, experiences and anecdotes.



About DECK 7

